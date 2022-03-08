Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:26 am
6.4 HKD   +0.95%
12:10aAirline hedging and surcharges offset some oil price pain
RE
03/08CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : announces 2021 Annual Results
PU
03/08Cathay Pacific aims to boost cargo capacity after narrowing annual loss
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific aims to boost cargo capacity after narrowing annual loss

03/08/2022 | 11:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Cathay Pacific cargo plane carrying Fosun-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines prepares to dock at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong

* Stricter crew quarantine rules have lowered capacity in 2022

* Flying less than one-third of pre-pandemic cargo capacity

* Airline earned 79% of revenue from cargo in 2021

March 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is trying to boost cargo capacity as much as possible despite tough quarantine rules for crew, it said on Wednesday, after posting a narrower annual loss of HK$5.5 billion ($703.45 million).

Cathay Pacific managed a profit of about HK$2 billion in the second half, thanks to cost cuts and strong cargo demand and pricing, even though it flew 85% fewer passengers than in 2020, when it was also affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss was slightly less steep than Cathay's January forecast of HK$5.6 billion to HK$6.1 billion and a big improvement from a loss of HK$21.65 billion the prior year.

However, Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement that the airline, which relied on cargo for 79% of its revenue in 2021, has had an "extremely challenging" start to 2022.

Hong Kong has tightened crew quarantine requirements and banned passenger flights from major markets like the United States, Britain and Australia as part of an effort to contain COVID-19 cases.

Since January, the airline has been operating just 2% of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity and less than a third of its pre-pandemic cargo capacity due to those constraints.

"We are trying our best to maintain our passenger and cargo networks as far as possible and will try to increase our cargo capacity as much as practicable," Healy said.

The airline could benefit from rising freight prices as a result of disruptions to the Europe-Asia market as European and Japanese carriers avoid Russian airspace.

The Hong Kong carrier, like rivals in mainland China and South Korea, is continuing to use Russian airspace on flights to Europe, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, keeping flight times shorter at a time of high fuel prices.

However, crew quarantine rules make it difficult for Cathay to add freight flights to take advantage of rising demand.

Cathay is reliant on pilots volunteering to fly tough rosters that involve at least four weeks locked in hotel rooms when they are not working.

Cathay said it had HK$30.3 billion of liquidity as of Dec. 31. The airline previously forecast it would burn through HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion of cash a month starting in February due to capacity cuts related to crew quarantine rules.

Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd which also lacks a domestic market but has less-strict travel rules, reported a profit in the December quarter and has forecast it will reach around 51% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity this month. ($1=HK$7.8186) (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.95% 6.4 Delayed Quote.2.03%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 1.23% 4.93 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
12:10aAirline hedging and surcharges offset some oil price pain
RE
03/08CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : announces 2021 Annual Results
PU
03/08Cathay Pacific aims to boost cargo capacity after narrowing annual loss
RE
03/07Airline hedging and surcharges offset some oil price pain
RE
02/21Hong Kong's Greater Bay Airlines wins approval to begin commercial flights
RE
02/18Cathay Pacific's Passenger Traffic Drops Nearly 19% in January
MT
02/17CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Releases traffic figures for january 2022
PU
02/17Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Reports Combined Traffic Results for the January 2022
CI
02/16CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Begin your wellness journey with Cathay and enjoy premier health ..
PU
01/27Korean Air posts record operating profit in 2021 on freight boom
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 241 M 5 401 M 5 401 M
Net income 2021 -9 049 M -1 157 M -1 157 M
Net Debt 2021 71 476 M 9 140 M 9 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 812 M 5 219 M 5 219 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float -
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,34 HKD
Average target price 7,11 HKD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED2.03%5 369
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.95%19 180
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%17 804
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.21%15 865
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.70%15 087
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.19%13 375