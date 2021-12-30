Cathay Pacific announces flight cancellations to and from Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways
on Thursday said the latest tightening of quarantine
restrictions on aircrew had led it to make significant changes
to its flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger and
cargo flights to and from Hong Kong.
Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would
tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the
growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Cathay Pacific did not say how many flights would be
cancelled in and out of Hong Kong but that the cancellations
would begin immediately and that the airline planned to operate
a skeleton passenger flight schedule in January.
In a separate announcement, the airline added that long haul
freight and cargo-only passenger flights, including from Europe,
Riyadh and Dubai will be suspended for seven days, up to Jan. 6.
The airline already announced last week that it would cancel
some flights in January.
(Reporting by Meg Shen and Harish Sridharan; writing by Tom
Daly; editing by Susan Fenton and David Gregorio)