  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cathay Pacific announces flight cancellations to and from Hong Kong

12/30/2021 | 02:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways on Thursday said the latest tightening of quarantine restrictions on aircrew had led it to make significant changes to its flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger and cargo flights to and from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Cathay Pacific did not say how many flights would be cancelled in and out of Hong Kong but that the cancellations would begin immediately and that the airline planned to operate a skeleton passenger flight schedule in January.

In a separate announcement, the airline added that long haul freight and cargo-only passenger flights, including from Europe, Riyadh and Dubai will be suspended for seven days, up to Jan. 6.

The airline already announced last week that it would cancel some flights in January. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Harish Sridharan; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Susan Fenton and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 40 226 M 5 157 M 5 157 M
Net income 2021 -11 913 M -1 527 M -1 527 M
Net Debt 2021 65 168 M 8 354 M 8 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41 391 M 5 309 M 5 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,43 HKD
Average target price 7,09 HKD
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-10.32%5 381
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.61%25 276
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.04%20 120
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.48%17 425
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%16 181
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.73%14 659