Cathay Pacific appoints long-serving executive Ronald Lam as next CEO

Will take over from Augustus Tang on Jan. 1
Lavinia Lau appointed chief customer and commercial
officer
Airline looking to rebuild capacity as demand improves
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
said on Wednesday that long-serving executive Ronald
Lam would take over as chief executive from Jan. 1, with current
boss Augustus Tang set to retire, as the pandemic-hit airline
rebuilds capacity.
Lam, who joined Cathay in 1996, was previously the airline's
chief customer and commercial officer. The 50-year-old was
viewed by analysts as the most likely successor to Tang at an
airline where the chief executive's tenure is usually around
three years.
Tang and Lam took on the top jobs at Cathay in August 2019
after Chief Executive Rupert Hogg and Chief Customer and
Commercial Officer Paul Loo resigned amid mounting Chinese
regulatory scrutiny of the Hong Kong carrier over the
involvement of its employees in the city's anti-government
protests.
Tang, 64, was previously the chief executive of Hong
Kong Aircraft Engineering Company, which like Cathay is managed
by Swire Pacific Ltd, and had been close to retirement
before stepping in to run the airline at a time of crisis,
according to industry sources.
Cathay appointed its director of customer travel Lavinia
Lau, 52, as its new chief customer and commercial officer,
placing her in a strong position to eventually become the
airline's first female chief executive.
Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement that Lam
would lead the airline through its post-COVID recovery and the
introduction of a third runway at Hong Kong International
Airport, as well as overseeing its dual-brand strategy with
low-cost carrier HK Express.
The airline is looking to rebuild capacity now that Hong
Kong has ended onerous hotel quarantine rules for passengers and
crew.
The airline's passenger numbers in September were 89% below
the same month in 2019, when traffic had already been lower than
normal because of anti-government protests at the time.
Cathay has said it expects to reach a third of pre-pandemic
passenger capacity by year-end, well below the 81% target set by
rival Singapore Airlines Ltd.
The Hong Kong carrier, which plans to hire 4,000 more staff
over the next 18 to 24 months as travel rebounds, has said
adding more flights is a priority but it would take time to
train crew and reactivate aircraft.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)