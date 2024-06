DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific is on track to reach 100% of its pre-pandemic passenger flights by the first quarter of 2025, having reached 80% of capacity within the second quarter of this year, CEO Ronald Lam said on Sunday.

The airline had aimed to reach 100% capacity by the end of 2024, but in March moved the target back three months. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson)