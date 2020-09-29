Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Limited    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay Pacific pilots push for seat at table for restructuring talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:55am EDT
Cathay Pacific Airways planes are seen at the Hong Kong International Airport

Pilots at Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd are pushing to be included in restructuring talks at the carrier and will run a newspaper advertisement to drum up public support, a union representing them told Reuters on Tuesday.

The comments come after the group this month declined to apply for more government employment subsidies for its main business units, freeing it from the condition to retain jobs tied to the grants and fuelling worries of layoffs.

"What we want is to make sure if there is some sort of decision with regards to the future of the pilots, that we will be involved in discussions on what the structure looks like," said Chris Beebe, the general secretary of the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association (HKAOA).

Beebe declined to comment on whether pilots would offer concessions like temporary salary cuts or unpaid leave schemes as have been agreed at other airlines amid crumbling demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Cathay pilots had already participated in a company-wide voluntary unpaid leave scheme, he said.

The union will run an advertisement in the South China Morning Post on Wednesday in its push for a seat at the table for talks on the restructuring plan that is due to be announced in the fourth quarter, Beebe said.

The advertisement will highlight HKAOA-commissioned research in which most respondents said they thought the union's 2,200 members were important to the city's global reputation.

Cathay did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The carrier, which received a $5 billion government rescue package, has refrained from large-scale job cuts but has warned it is reviewing all aspects of its business model.

HKAOA represents pilots at the main brand, Cathay Pacific. Pilots at regional brand Cathay Dragon and low-cost carrier HK Express are represented by other unions.

Several employees have told Reuters on condition of anonymity that they are bracing for major job losses.

Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd has already announced plans to cut around 20% of positions, while Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd has said it will cut nearly 30% of its pre-pandemic staff.

By Jamie Freed

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 3.07% 5.38 End-of-day quote.-53.30%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.44% 4.13 End-of-day quote.-41.91%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 0.59% 3.41 End-of-day quote.-62.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
12:55aCathay Pacific pilots push for seat at table for restructuring talks
RE
09/18ALAN JOYCE : Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic
RE
09/15Delta Parlays Frequent-Flier Program to Raise Money -- WSJ
DJ
09/14Delta to Use Frequent-Flier Program to Raise $6.5 Billion -- Update
DJ
09/14CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Says In August, Cathay Pacific And Cathay Dragon Carrie..
RE
09/14CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : August 2020 Traffic Figures
PU
09/11CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Date of Board Meeting
PU
09/11Cathay Pacific shuns some job subsidies, raising specter of major cuts
RE
09/11Cathay Pacific shuns some job subsidies, raising spectre of major cuts
RE
09/11Cathay pacific says hk express, air hong kong, cargo terminal, hong kong airp..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 47 771 M 6 164 M 6 164 M
Net income 2020 -17 491 M -2 257 M -2 257 M
Net Debt 2020 53 120 M 6 854 M 6 854 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34 632 M 4 469 M 4 469 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,25 HKD
Last Close Price 5,38 HKD
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jiang Cai Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-53.30%4 469
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.41%18 918
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.45%14 833
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.41%13 348
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.04%11 516
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.46%10 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group