Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific's loss shrinks in first half, risks to overseas slots flagged

08/11/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircraft is seen at Hong Kong International Airport

(Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half loss shrank by nearly a quarter, helped by a drastic reduction in headcount and strong air cargo demand.

But Cathay, which lacks a domestic market, remains badly hit by pandemic-related border closures, with passenger revenue plunging 93% during the first six months of the year.

The lag in Hong Kong's travel recovery also means the airline is at risk of losing some prized airport slots in places like the United States and Europe under "use it or lose it" rules.

"This continues to be our toughest period in our history," Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Sharpe told analysts.

It posted a net loss of HK$7.57 billion ($973 million), in line with the company's guidance that it would be somewhat smaller than the prior year.

That included HK$500 million of impairment charges mainly related to 11 grounded planes which are unlikely to return to service as well as HK$403 million of restructuring costs.

In one bright spot for the airline, it said demand for air cargo, which saw yields surge 24% and accounted for 80% of all revenue, was expected to continue to be robust.

Shares in Cathay extended gains after the news to trade 3.7% higher, with Jefferies analyst Andrew Lee saying cargo revenue was better than expected.

The airline has forecast monthly cash burn falling in the second half and capacity rising to as much as 30% of pre-COVID levels in the fourth quarter, but Sharpe said that hinges on quarantine rules for passengers and crew being relaxed.

The airline last year cut costs with the loss of 5,900 jobs and also ended its regional Cathay Dragon brand.

Remaining pilots and cabin crew based in Hong Kong have been told they must be vaccinated by Aug. 31 or risk losing their jobs. The airline said 99% of pilots and 91% of cabin crew had booked or received vaccinations.

($1 = 7.7824 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Jamie Freed


© Reuters 2021
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
02:22aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Losses Shrink in H1 on Lower Staff Costs
MT
12:08aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : loss shrinks in first half, risks to overseas slots fla..
RE
08/10Asian airlines offer perks to keep grounded elite flyers on board
RE
07/22CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : completes first end-to-end digital health pass trials w..
PU
07/15Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Announces Combined Traffic Results for the Mon..
CI
07/15CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : The world's most enjoyable short-haul experience has ar..
PU
07/15CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Releases Traffic Figures For June 2021
PU
07/12CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : and HK Express select Airbus's Flight Hour Services (FH..
AQ
07/09ANALYSIS : Cash-rich Singapore Airlines positioned for regional dominance as riv..
RE
07/08CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Standard Chartered, Cathay and Mastercard deepen cooper..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 43 293 M 5 563 M 5 563 M
Net income 2021 -10 856 M -1 395 M -1 395 M
Net Debt 2021 59 647 M 7 664 M 7 664 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 911 M 5 129 M 5 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,20 HKD
Average target price 7,37 HKD
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-13.53%5 129
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.62%25 055
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.32%21 837
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.24%15 032
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.49%12 763
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.12%12 688