HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways will buy back the remaining 50% of preference shares that were issued to the Hong Kong SAR Government on July 31, the company said on Friday.

Cathay said it will pay any remaining unpaid preference share dividends up to July 31, bringing total preference share dividends paid to the Hong Kong SAR Government over its holding period to HK$2.44 billion.

The preference shares were issued to the Hong Kong government as part of the group's recapitalisation financing in 2020. The stake being bought back by Cathay Pacific is valued at HK$9.75 billion ($1.25 billion).

($1 = 7.8101 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)