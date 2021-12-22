Log in
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
Cathay Pacific to cancel some passenger flights in Jan. amid tougher curbs

12/22/2021 | 01:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Sign of Cathay Pacific is seen at its headquarters Cathay City in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will cancel some passenger flights in January because of operational and travel curbs at a time when the Asian financial centre has tightened quarantine requirements, the airline said on Wednesday.

"The new consolidated schedule will result in several flight cancellations," the company said in a website notice, without giving details.

The carrier did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the affected routes.

A travel industry source who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter told Reuters the cancellations included many long-haul flights to and from Australia, North America and Europe.

Cathay's Australian website said it would only fly to Sydney from Hong Kong in January, with no flights to Melbourne, Brisbane or Perth, which had been destinations in December.

For December, Cathay planned to fly no more than 12% of its pre-pandemic passenger schedule, having cancelled many flights because it could not find enough crew members to volunteer for tough rosters involving five weeks locked in hotel rooms.

Hong Kong has tightened travel rules since the Omicron variant emerged, and arriving passengers from many countries are limited to citizens and residents who are now subject to three weeks of managed quarantine even if fully vaccinated.

The Hong Kong government has a "zero-COVID" policy in line with mainland China as it hopes to persuade Beijing to allow cross-border travel.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
