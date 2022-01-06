Cathay Pacific to cut more flights due to pandemic restrictions

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's flagship carrier
Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday it will cut
more passenger flights and operate a reduced cargo capacity
after the city tightened restrictions fearing a fifth wave of
the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airline will operate about 20% of its pre-pandemic cargo
capacity and around 2% of its pre-pandemic passenger flight
capacity in January, it said in an emailed statement.
Hong Kong on Tuesday announced a two-week ban on incoming
flights from eight countries, including the United States and
Britain.
Cathay Pacific's website https://www.cathaypacificcargo.com/AboutCathayPacificCargo/NewsUpdates/News/tabid/234/NewsID/20220105/Type/N/Detail/T/language/en-US/Default.aspx
showed on Thursday zero scheduled dedicated freighter plane
flights from Hong Kong to Europe and Southwest Pacific between
January and March.
"This overall reduction in capacity will severely impact
contracted cargo," the airline said.
The airline on Dec. 30 announced flight cancellation to and
from Hong Kong. It did not say how many flights then, but that
the cancellations would begin immediately and the airline
planned to operate a skeleton passenger flight schedule in
January.
Last week, Hong Kong health authorities said the city would
tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew. The new measures
require that returning air cargo crew spend three days in hotel
quarantine before a period of home isolation.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Anushka Trivedi;
Additional reporting by Kannaki Deka ; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Shinjini Ganguli)