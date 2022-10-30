Cathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways
Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some
flights, the Hong Kong-based airline said on Sunday, restarting
flights it had stopped after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.
Cathay Pacific will begin flying from New York to Hong Kong
using the popular "Polar route" from Tuesday, the company told
Reuters in an emailed statement.
Citing strong headwinds and payload issues affecting its
flights from the East Coast of North America to Hong Kong,
Cathay Pacific said it will overfly the far eastern part of
Russia.
"The Polar Route provides a safe, direct and the fastest
flight experience to our customers travelling from the East
Coast of North America to Hong Kong", the airline said, adding
that there were no sanctions preventing it from doing so.
Cathay Pacific said in March that it was not routing flights
through Russia's airspace, avoiding the area after the invasion
of Ukraine despite longer flight times.
Russia this year closed its airspace to European and U.S.
airlines, forcing some long-haul flights to Asia to take longer
routes.
Bloomberg News was first to report the resumption.
(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Mrinmay Dey in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and William Mallard)