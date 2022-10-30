Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-28 am EDT
7.320 HKD   -1.74%
06:28aCathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace
RE
05:15aCathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News
RE
10/21Cathay Pacific Backs Hong Kong's Aviation Initiatives
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace

10/30/2022 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, the Hong Kong-based airline said on Sunday, restarting flights it had stopped after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

Cathay Pacific will begin flying from New York to Hong Kong using the popular "Polar route" from Tuesday, the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Citing strong headwinds and payload issues affecting its flights from the East Coast of North America to Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific said it will overfly the far eastern part of Russia.

"The Polar Route provides a safe, direct and the fastest flight experience to our customers travelling from the East Coast of North America to Hong Kong", the airline said, adding that there were no sanctions preventing it from doing so.

Cathay Pacific said in March that it was not routing flights through Russia's airspace, avoiding the area after the invasion of Ukraine despite longer flight times.

Russia this year closed its airspace to European and U.S. airlines, forcing some long-haul flights to Asia to take longer routes.

Bloomberg News was first to report the resumption. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.74% 7.32 Delayed Quote.14.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-18.20%
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
06:28aCathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace
RE
05:15aCathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News
RE
10/21Cathay Pacific Backs Hong Kong's Aviation Initiatives
MT
10/17Cathay Pacific's September Passenger Count More Than Doubles
MT
10/17Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date E..
CI
10/13Hong Kong Stocks Fall Ahead US Inflation Data; Cathay Pacific Air Drops 3%
MT
10/10Cathay Pacific Expects Normal Passenger Count to Return in Two Years
MT
10/07Cathay Pacific Slams Aircrew Officers Association's Claims on Pilot Shortage
MT
10/06Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
RE
10/06Cathay Pacific faces 'unprecedented' staffing shortages that will keep fares high -unio..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 53 585 M 6 827 M 6 827 M
Net income 2022 -4 269 M -544 M -544 M
Net Debt 2022 60 471 M 7 704 M 7 704 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47 120 M 6 003 M 6 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 20 800
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,32 HKD
Average target price 9,17 HKD
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Jane Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED14.55%6 003
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.01%23 473
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.28%22 189
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%17 409
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.14%14 293
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%14 140