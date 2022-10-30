Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-28 am EDT
7.320 HKD   -1.74%
06:28aCathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace
RE
05:15aCathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News
RE
10/21Cathay Pacific Backs Hong Kong's Aviation Initiatives
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News

10/30/2022 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore

(Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Cathay Pacific will fly from New York to the Asian financial hub using the so-called 'Polar Route' from Nov. 1, the report said citing an emailed response from the airline to the agency.

The report further added that airline cited strong headwinds and payload issues affecting its flights from the east coast of North America, and said its aircraft will overfly the far eastern part of Russia.

Cathay Pacific said in March that it was not routing flights through Russia's airspace, avoiding the area after the invasion of Ukraine despite longer flight times.

The airline did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Russia earlier this year, had closed its airspace to European and U.S. airlines, forcing some long-haul flights to Asia to take longer routes.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.74% 7.32 Delayed Quote.14.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-18.20%
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
06:28aCathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace
RE
05:15aCathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News
RE
10/21Cathay Pacific Backs Hong Kong's Aviation Initiatives
MT
10/17Cathay Pacific's September Passenger Count More Than Doubles
MT
10/17Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date E..
CI
10/13Hong Kong Stocks Fall Ahead US Inflation Data; Cathay Pacific Air Drops 3%
MT
10/10Cathay Pacific Expects Normal Passenger Count to Return in Two Years
MT
10/07Cathay Pacific Slams Aircrew Officers Association's Claims on Pilot Shortage
MT
10/06Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
RE
10/06Cathay Pacific faces 'unprecedented' staffing shortages that will keep fares high -unio..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 53 585 M 6 827 M 6 827 M
Net income 2022 -4 269 M -544 M -544 M
Net Debt 2022 60 471 M 7 704 M 7 704 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47 120 M 6 003 M 6 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 20 800
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,32 HKD
Average target price 9,17 HKD
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Jane Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED14.55%6 003
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.01%23 473
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.28%22 189
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%17 409
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.14%14 293
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%14 140