Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Limited    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx to relocate Hong Kong-based pilots to San Francisco to avoid quarantine: memo

01/28/2021 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Airplanes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France

(Reuters) - Freight carrier FedEx Corp will temporarily relocate its Hong Kong-based pilots to San Francisco because it expects the Asian financial capital to establish strict 14-day hotel quarantine requirements for crew, it said in a memo to pilots.

The company said it did not think it was appropriate to subject Hong Kong-based crew members to extended periods of isolation, preventing them from seeing their families after finishing a trip.

"While we don't know what the rule will state, when it will precisely take effect, or how long it will last, we do not want unknowns to prevent us from taking action on what we understand may likely occur," FedEx System Chief Pilot Robin Sebasco said in the memo seen by Reuters, which was first reported by the South China Morning Post on Thursday.

A FedEx spokeswoman said it was developing steps to comply with potential quarantine measures in a way that prioritised the safety and well-being of staff while allowing it to continue to operate to Hong Kong.

The memo said the company would cover hotel costs and out-of-pocket expenses for pilots and their families in San Francisco, while continuing to pay their housing allowances in Hong Kong.

However, a Hong Kong-based FedEx pilot said on condition of anonymity that there were flaws in the plan. Many pilots have children in school in Hong Kong, he said, and regardless, it will be difficult for families to live in hotel rooms for weeks or months at a time.

Hong Kong's biggest airline, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, on Monday warned passenger capacity could fall by 60%, cargo capacity by 25% and cash burn would rise if the new quarantine arrangements were put in place.

Cathay, in an internal memo seen by Reuters, requested volunteers among its crew who could fly for three weeks, followed by 14 days of quarantine and 14 days free of duty, adding that it would be a temporary measure and not required for all flights.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; additional reporting and writing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.16% 6.78 End-of-day quote.-5.44%
FEDEX CORPORATION -2.74% 242.83 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
12:49aFEDEX TO RELOCATE HONG KONG-BASED PI : memo
RE
01/26Cathay Pacific Warns Aircrew Quarantine Order Will Significantly Impact Opera..
MT
01/25MARKET CHATTER : New Airline Seeks Operating License in Hong Kong
MT
01/25CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, high..
RE
01/25KOREAN AIR LINES : FACTBOX-Asian countries coronavirus testing and quarantine ru..
RE
01/25CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : releases combined traffic figures for Dec 2020 and esti..
PU
01/25CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Says New HK Govt Quarantine Measures May Result Cargo C..
RE
01/25Cathay pacific- hotel quarantine and medical surveillance measures will have ..
RE
01/25Cathay pacific airways - dec cathay pacific carried 120,218 tonnes of cargo a..
RE
01/25Cathay pacific airways - passenger business notably impacted in second half o..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 660 M 5 890 M 5 890 M
Net income 2020 -20 205 M -2 606 M -2 606 M
Net Debt 2020 50 682 M 6 538 M 6 538 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,72x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 42 421 M 5 472 M 5 472 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,68 HKD
Last Close Price 6,59 HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Merlin Bingham Swire Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-5.44%5 472
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.21%24 974
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.90%20 082
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.64%14 020
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-5.41%12 864
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.44%12 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ