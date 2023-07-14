($1 = 7.8146 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
|Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 11:57:32 2023-07-13 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.100 HKD
|-0.25%
|+0.50%
|-4.93%
|06:11am
(Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways on Friday said it expects to record half-year profit attributable of up to HK$4.5 billion ($575.85 million) compared with a loss of HK$5.0 billion last year.
|8.100 HKD
|-0.25%
|+0.50%
|6 686 M $
|-4.93%
|6 686 M $
|+29.55%
|6 758 M $
|+41.21%
|7 037 M $
|+26.55%
|7 162 M $
|+4.91%
|7 297 M $
|+46.46%
|6 057 M $
|+11.33%
|7 488 M $
|+40.53%
|5 265 M $
|-4.81%
|8 430 M $
|+52.77%
|4 826 M $