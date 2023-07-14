Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is a company mainly engaged in the provision of international passenger and cargo air transportation. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company operates business through its four operating segments. The Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon segment provides full service international passenger and cargo air transportation under the Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon brands. The Air Hong Kong segment provides express cargo air transportation offering scheduled services within Asia. The HK Express segment provides a low-cost passenger air transportation offering scheduled services within Asia. The Airline Services segment provides supporting airline operations services include catering, cargo terminal operations, ground handling services and commercial laundry operations.

Sector Airlines