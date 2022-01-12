Hong Kong warns COVID-19 curbs on air cargo to hit goods supply

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will soon feel the
negative effects of tougher COVID-19 quarantine curbs on air
crew, with cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city
set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong's first transmission of the Omicron variant of the
coronavirus was detected at the end of last year after three
months of zero infections in the community, prompting
authorities to tighten quarantine measures, including on air
crew, and reintroduce wide-ranging restrictions on social life.
More than 40 local cases have since been discovered.
Authorities said the outbreak could be traced back to two
air crew members of Cathay Pacific Airways who broke
self-isolation rules. An investigation has been launched into
the airline.
The tighter rules prompted Cathay to cancel most of its
planned passenger and cargo flights in January. Cathay will
operate about 20% of its pre-pandemic cargo capacity and around
2% of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity this month.
Lam, speaking at the opening session of the Asian financial
hub's new "patriots-only" legislature, said Hong Kong already
had the strictest measures against imported coronavirus
infections and it was difficult to tighten them further.
"The consequences of these cargo policies will be seen very
soon," Lam told legislators. "We almost have no goods entering
via cargo flight."
"Destroying this industry will not only affect the flight
companies, it will affect every citizen."
Lam said she expected some goods to be unavailable or their
price to go up, with food, electronics and medicine among the
worst affected.
Returning air crew now need to quarantine for seven days in
a hotel, having earlier been asked to isolate at home for three
days. Most other residents returning to Hong Kong have to
quarantine for 21 days in a designated hotel at their own cost.
On Tuesday, Lam said kindergartens and primary schools must
stop face-to-face classes from Friday until after the Lunar New
Year at the beginning of February.
She has also ordered a disciplinary investigation into 13
senior government officials who attended a birthday party for a
delegate to China's legislature after health officials appealed
to Hong Kong people to avoid large gatherings.
(Reporting by Jessie Pang and Marius Zaharia; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez and Michael Perry)