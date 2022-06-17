Cathay Real Estate Development : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common share dividend.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/17 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"): Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NT$695,736,635 of cash dividend; distributing NT$0.6 per share. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/18 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/22 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None