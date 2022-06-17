Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2501   TW0002501004

CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.

(2501)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
17.60 TWD   -0.56%
03:23aCATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : To announce that regular shareholders' meeting of 2022 resolved to release the director from non-competition restrictions.
PU
03:23aCATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common share dividend.
PU
05/13Cathay Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay Real Estate Development : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common share dividend.

06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:03:37
Subject 
 Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for
common share dividend.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"): Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NT$695,736,635 of cash
dividend; distributing NT$0.6 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/18
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/22
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cathay Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
03:23aCATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : To announce that regular shareholders' meeting of 2022 re..
PU
03:23aCATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common s..
PU
05/13Cathay Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
05/04Cathay Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd., acquired San Ching Engineering Co., Ltd, from ..
CI
03/23CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : The Company intends to sign a joint development contract ..
PU
03/16Cathay Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
03/15CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial repo..
PU
03/15CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : The Company will participate in the cash capital increase..
PU
03/15CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : The Company will participate in the cash capital increase..
PU
03/15CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : The Company intend to purchase the shares and participate..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 476 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2021 848 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2021 25 970 M 872 M 872 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 20 408 M 685 M 685 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cathay Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Ming Li General Manager & Director
Yu Chi Lo Manager-Operations Management & Head-Finance
Ching Kuei Chang Chairman
Chun Ho Kuo Technical Manager
Chih Wei Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-8.57%685
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.00%30 356
VONOVIA SE-37.57%24 709
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.51%12 348
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.45%12 211
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.65%8 692