Cathay Real Estate Development : To announce that regular shareholders' meeting of 2022 resolved to release the director from non-competition restrictions.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/17 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Ching-Kuei Chang/Director Hung-Ming Lee/Director Chung-Yan Tsai/Director Tzi-Li Tung/Director Shiou-Ling Lin/Independent Director Chih-Wei Wu/Independent Director 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in business that are within or similar to the scope of the Company's business 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period of serving as director of Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Approved by a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None