Cathay Real Estate Development : To announce that regular shareholders' meeting of 2022 resolved to release the director from non-competition restrictions.
06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
15:08:32
Subject
To announce that regular shareholders' meeting
of 2022 resolved to release the director from
non-competition restrictions.
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Ching-Kuei Chang/Director
Hung-Ming Lee/Director
Chung-Yan Tsai/Director
Tzi-Li Tung/Director
Shiou-Ling Lin/Independent Director
Chih-Wei Wu/Independent Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business that are within or similar to the scope of
the Company's business
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period of serving as director of Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Approved by a majority of the shareholders present who represent
two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
