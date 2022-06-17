Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2501   TW0002501004

CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.

(2501)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
17.60 TWD   -0.56%
03:23aCATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : To announce that regular shareholders' meeting of 2022 resolved to release the director from non-competition restrictions.
PU
03:23aCATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common share dividend.
PU
05/13Cathay Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Cathay Real Estate Development : To announce that regular shareholders' meeting of 2022 resolved to release the director from non-competition restrictions.

06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:08:32
Subject 
 To announce that regular shareholders' meeting
of 2022 resolved to release the director from
non-competition restrictions.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Ching-Kuei Chang/Director
Hung-Ming Lee/Director
Chung-Yan Tsai/Director
Tzi-Li Tung/Director
Shiou-Ling Lin/Independent Director
Chih-Wei Wu/Independent Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business that are within or similar to the scope of
the Company's business
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period of serving as director of Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Approved by a majority of the shareholders present who represent
two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cathay Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
