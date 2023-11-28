Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 28, 2023 at 05:37 pm EST Share

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 7.67 million compared to CAD 7.13 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 8.6 million compared to CAD 21.39 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.07 compared to CAD 0.23 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.07 compared to CAD 0.23 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 2.76 million compared to CAD 1.49 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 3.41 million compared to CAD 7.71 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.08 a year ago.