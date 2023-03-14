--Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.'s plan to raise at least $5 billion in Swiss global depository receipts has been delayed amid concerns raised by Chinese regulators over the offering's size, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Chinese battery maker has told the China Securities Regulatory Commission, whose approval is needed for the listing, that it intends to use the proceeds to finance its expansion plans in Europe and possibly fund its U.S. expansion, one source says, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/401agLr

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 0607ET