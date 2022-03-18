Cauldron Energy : Application for quotation of securities - CXU 03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Application for quotation of +securities Announcement Summary For personal use only Entity name CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Friday March 18, 2022 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B Total number of +securities to be quoted ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date CXU ORDINARY FULLY PAID 44,117,647 18/03/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details For personal use only 1.1 Name of entity CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 22102912783 1.3 ASX issuer code CXU The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 18/3/2022 Application for quotation of +securities 2 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 2 - Type of Issue 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B For personal use only Previous Appendix 3B details: Announcement Date and Announcement Title Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation Time request 14-Mar-2022 11:57 New - Proposed issue of securities - A placement or other type of issue CXU 2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B? No Application for quotation of +securities 3 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B Placement Details only ASX +security code and description CXU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Issue date 18/3/2022 use Distribution Schedule Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category. personalFor Total percentage of +securities held Number of +securities held Number of holders For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00 1 - 1,000 % 1,001 - 5,000 % 5,001 - 10,000 % 10,001 - 100,000 % 100,001 and over % Application for quotation of +securities 4 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Issue details Number of +securities to be quoted 44,117,647 For personal use only Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration? Yes In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.01700000 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Application for quotation of +securities 5 / 6 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

