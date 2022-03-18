Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cauldron Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXU   AU000000CXU9

CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED

(CXU)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/18 01:10:52 am EDT
0.018 AUD    --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cauldron Energy : Application for quotation of securities - CXU

03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CXU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

44,117,647

18/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

22102912783

1.3

ASX issuer code

CXU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

14-Mar-2022 11:57

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

CXU

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

CXU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

18/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

44,117,647

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01700000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cauldron Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED

- No features available -

More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,67 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net cash 2021 1,89 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,64 M 7,12 M 7,12 M
EV / Sales 2020 3 541x
EV / Sales 2021 15 890 972x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cauldron Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jess Oram Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Youds Executive Chairman
Qiu Derong Non-Executive Director
Judy Li Non-Executive Director
Chen Chong Zhou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED-37.93%7
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-5.27%8 163
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-11.36%1 516
ENERGY FUELS INC.9.01%1 295
DENISON MINES CORP.7.47%1 196
LARGO INC.23.81%737