Cauldron Energy : Application for quotation of securities - CXU
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday March 18, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
CXU
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
44,117,647
18/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
22102912783
1.3
ASX issuer code
CXU
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
14-Mar-2022 11:57
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
CXU
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
CXU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
18/3/2022
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
44,117,647
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01700000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
Sales 2021
0,00 M
0,00 M
0,00 M
Net income 2021
-0,67 M
-0,49 M
-0,49 M
Net cash 2021
1,89 M
1,40 M
1,40 M
P/E ratio 2021
-24,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
9,64 M
7,12 M
7,12 M
EV / Sales 2020
3 541x
EV / Sales 2021
15 890 972x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
44,8%
Chart CAULDRON ENERGY LIMITED
