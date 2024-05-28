CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAVA), the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that brings heart, health, and humanity to food, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

May 30, 2024 at Hilton New York Midtown Hotel

Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings

Attendees: Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO, Tricia Tolivar, CFO, and Matt Milanovich, SVP Finance

William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

June 4, 2024 at Loews Chicago Hotel

Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings

Attendees: Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO, Tricia Tolivar, CFO, and Matt Milanovich, SVP Finance

Baird’s 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 5, 2024 at Intercontinental New York Barclay

Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings

Attendees: Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO, Tricia Tolivar, CFO, and Matt Milanovich, SVP Finance

The fireside chats and replay of the events will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR website at investor.cava.com.

About CAVA Group:

