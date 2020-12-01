Log in
CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED

CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CAV)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.36 NZD   0.00%
04:05pCAVALIER : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting - 2nd December 2020
11/23CAVALIER : 2020 Annual Report Amended - 23rd November 2020
11/23CAVALIER : 2020 Annual Report Amended - 20th November 2020
Cavalier : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting - 2nd December 2020

12/01/2020 | 04:05pm EST
MARKET RELEASE

2 December 2020

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Cavalier Corporation Limited (NZX: CAV) has today released its Notice of Annual Meeting of shareholders.
The meeting will be held online at www.web.lumiagm.com (Meeting ID 358-936-885) on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 commencing at 2.00 pm.

Disclaimer

Cavalier Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 21:04:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net Debt 2020 18,7 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 17,6 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cavalier Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul John Alston Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Harold George Adams Chairman
Rochelle Flint GM-Marketing & International Operations
Victor Tan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Trevor Jones Group Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED12.50%17
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-7.74%8 959
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.66.19%7 307
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED157.30%7 006
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-15.21%5 712
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.74%5 198
