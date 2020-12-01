Cavalier : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting - 2nd December 2020
12/01/2020 | 04:05pm EST
MARKET RELEASE
2 December 2020
Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Cavalier Corporation Limited (NZX: CAV) has today released its Notice of Annual Meeting of shareholders.
The meeting will be held online at www.web.lumiagm.com (Meeting ID 358-936-885) on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 commencing at 2.00 pm.
