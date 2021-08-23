Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Cavalier Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAV   NZCAVE0001S7

CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CAV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cavalier : Change of Name to Bremworth Limited - 23rd August 2021

08/23/2021 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET RELEASE

23 August 2021

Cavalier Change of Name to Bremworth Limited

New Zealand carpet and wool company, Cavalier Corporation Limited (NZX: CAV), is bringing the Company and carpet business together under a single brand, with the move to change its name to Bremworth Limited (NZX: BRW) from 30 August 2021.

This follows the move in 2020 to return the carpet business to the original Bremworth brand. As announced at the time, the renewed commitment to the Bremworth name is an outward sign of the transformation that's been happening within the Company.

Chairman, George Adams, said: "We are spring boarding off our quality heritage Bremworth brand while looking to the future, taking with us the values set by our founders more than six decades ago that have made us New Zealand's most trusted carpet brand.

"The move to the Bremworth name is a natural progression for our Company as we continue our transformation into a design led business, focused around beautifully crafted wool carpets and with sustainability underpinning all we do. It is also another defining step in our transformation to a future where we can not only deliver value to our shareholders, but also make a genuine difference to the wellbeing of people and the planet, while providing the design and performance attributes customers care about."

CEO, Greg Smith, said: "We're on a mission to meet the growing consumer demand for natural, sustainable and beautiful interior products that help create happy and healthy homes.

"In the last few months, we have ceased manufacturing synthetic carpets, reducing our use of imported synthetic fibre annually by 2,500 tonnes. We have commenced a $4.9 million sustainability-based research programme, seeking to create better and greener ways to manufacture wool carpet. And more recently, we have signed up to the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme, which will allow us to provide customers with a product where the wool has met traceability, authentic origin and animal welfare standards."

The new name and ticker code will take effect from 30 August 2021. The ISIN will remain unchanged as NZCAVE0001S7.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Greg Smith

Jackie Ellis

Chief Executive Officer

Media and Investor Relations

gregsmith@bremworth.co.nz

Jackie@ellisandco.co.nz

+64 21 711 622

+64 27 246 2505

Disclaimer

Cavalier Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 07:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED
03:44aCAVALIER : Change of Name to Bremworth Limited - 23rd August 2021
PU
07/27CAVALIER : Bremworth rebuts legal threat from Godfrey Hirst - 27th July 2021
PU
07/26CAVALIER : Bremworth Refuses to Back Down from Support of NZ Wool - 25th July 20..
PU
06/23Cavalier Corporation Appoints Greg Smith as Chief Executive
CI
06/23CAVALIER : Appointment of Greg Smith as CEO - 23rd June 2021
PU
06/14CAVALIER : Bremworth sign up to NZ Farm Assurance Program - 14th June 2021
PU
06/01Ben Cook acquired South Auckland manufacturing plant from Cavalier Corporatio..
CI
05/25CAVALIER : Change of Auditor - 25th May 2021
PU
05/24CAVALIER : Grant Biel to retire from Board - 24th May 2021
PU
05/07CAVALIER : Milestone in Sustainability Journey - 7th May 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M -14,7 M -14,7 M
Net Debt 2020 18,7 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,2 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cavalier Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Greg Smith Chief Executive Officer
Victor Tan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas Harold George Adams Chairman
Trevor Jones Group Manager-Information Technology
Rochelle Flint GM-Marketing & International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED50.00%28
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.42.45%13 860
NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.25.77%4 285
INTERFACE, INC.26.67%785
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)21.02%351
BALTA GROUP NV18.18%109