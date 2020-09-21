Log in
Cavalier : Revised FY20 Results Release Date - 21st September 2020

09/21/2020 | 03:45am EDT

MARKET RELEASE

21 September 2020

Cavalier Revises FY20 Results Release Date

Cavalier Corporation Limited (NZX: CAV) advises that it will be releasing its results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020 (FY20) on Monday, 28 September 2020, rather than Thursday, 24 September 2020 as previously advised.

The Company's annual report is still expected to be released to the market no later than 30 October 2020 and will be released earlier if circumstances allow.

Cavalier is relying on the NZX Class Waiver from NZX Listing Rules 3.5.1 and 3.6.1, dated 3 April 2020, which provides issuers with an additional 30 days to release their full year announcements and an additional two months for the preparation and release of an issuer's annual report.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Paul Alston

Chief Executive Officer palston@cavbrem.co.nz +64 21 918 033 +64 9 277 1135

Jackie Ellis

Media and Investor Relations Jackie@ellisandco.co.nz+64 27 246 2505

Disclaimer

Cavalier Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:44:07 UTC
