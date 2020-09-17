Cavalier : Special Meeting Speeches & Presentation - 17th September 2020

New Zealand wool and carpet company, Cavalier Corporation Limited (NZX: CAV) is holding a special

meeting of shareholders today at 10 am, for shareholders to consider and vote on the sale and

leaseback of Cavalier's Auckland property. The proceeds will provide the financial resources to

undertake Cavalier's strategic transformation to the all-wool and natural materials business model;

additional liquidity and funding during the current uncertain and difficult operating environment;

and a sound financial footing to better capitalise on the expected eventual recovery in the carpet

market.

For more information on this please click on the PDF's below.