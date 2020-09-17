Cavalier : Special Meeting - Voting Results

Results of Cavalier Corporation Limited Special Meeting of Shareholders

At Cavalier Corporation Limited's special meeting of shareholders, held virtually today, shareholders were asked to vote on one resolution, which was supported by the Board.

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolution passed by shareholders was:

Copy: Shareholders approved the resolution put to the special meeting of shareholders held today, for the sale and leaseback of Cavalier's Auckland property, with over 99% of votes in favour.

The results of the voting are attached.