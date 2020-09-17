Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Cavalier Corporation Limited    CAV   NZCAVE0001S7

CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CAV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/16
0.375 NZD   +7.14%
03:55aCAVALIER : Special Meeting and Trading Update - 17th September 2020
PU
03:55aCAVALIER : Special Meeting Speeches & Presentation - 17th September 2020
PU
03:55aCAVALIER : Special Meeting - Voting Results
PU
Cavalier : Special Meeting - Voting Results

09/17/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Results of Cavalier Corporation Limited Special Meeting of Shareholders

At Cavalier Corporation Limited's special meeting of shareholders, held virtually today, shareholders were asked to vote on one resolution, which was supported by the Board.
As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.
The resolution passed by shareholders was:

Copy: Shareholders approved the resolution put to the special meeting of shareholders held today, for the sale and leaseback of Cavalier's Auckland property, with over 99% of votes in favour.

The results of the voting are attached.

Voting Results

Disclaimer

Cavalier Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:54:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 135 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net income 2019 -16,8 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2019 18,4 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,31x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 17,4 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cavalier Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul John Alston Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Harold George Adams Chairman
Victor Tan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Grant Conrad Webber Biel Non-independent Director
John Rae Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED17.19%17
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-27.56%7 033
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.37.15%5 864
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-12.39%5 840
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED105.41%5 553
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.17%4 852
