Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Cavalier Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAV   NZCAVE0001S7

CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CAV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 05/21
0.415 NZD   -1.19%
03:47aCAVALIER  : Grant Biel to retire from Board - 24th May 2021
PU
05/07CAVALIER  : Milestone in Sustainability Journey - 7th May 2021
PU
04/19CAVALIER  : Bremworth Secures MPI Grant - 19th April 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cavalier : Grant Biel to retire from Board - 24th May 2021

05/24/2021 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET RELEASE
24 May 2021

Grant Biel to Retire as Director at Annual Meeting

New Zealand carpet and wool company, Cavalier Corporation Limited (CAV: NZX) advises that founder and director, Grant Biel, is planning to retire at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting to be held on Thursday, 25 November 2021.

Grant said: 'It has been an amazing journey over the past 57 years as the team has built Bremworth into one of the preeminent wool carpet brands in the world. Wool really is a miracle fibre, and I am very pleased to be retiring at a time when the Company has completed its transition back to an all-wool interiors business. I believe this is the right move for our business and for people's homes and I look forward to seeing Cavalier's success as more people move to wool carpets and rugs as the ideal flooring for their homes.'

Grant will continue his association with Cavalier as the Company's first ever Director Emeritus, a position he will hold for life. The honorary appointment is in recognition of the pivotal role Grant has played in Cavalier's founding and history.

Chair of Cavalier, George Adams, said: 'We owe a debt to Grant for his dedication to the Company. Alongside co-founder, Tony Timpson, Grant created Cavalier and has helped guide its progression from a small operation in a tin shed, to be the leading New Zealand carpet manufacturer we are today.'

The Directors will shortly commence the search for a replacement for Grant on the Board of Directors.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Paul Alston
Chief Executive Officer
palston@bremworth.co.nz
+64 21 918 033
+64 9 277 1135

Jackie Ellis
Media and Investor Relations
Jackie@ellisandco.co.nz
+64 27 246 2505

Grant Biel to retire from Board

Disclaimer

Cavalier Corporation Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 07:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED
03:47aCAVALIER  : Grant Biel to retire from Board - 24th May 2021
PU
05/07CAVALIER  : Milestone in Sustainability Journey - 7th May 2021
PU
04/19CAVALIER  : Bremworth Secures MPI Grant - 19th April 2021
PU
02/25CAVALIER  : FY21 Interim Results & Reports - 25th February 2021
PU
2020CAVALIER  : Annual Meeting 2020 - 23rd December 2020
PU
2020CAVALIER  : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting - 2nd December 2020
PU
2020CAVALIER  : 2020 Annual Report Amended - 23rd November 2020
PU
2020CAVALIER  : 2020 Annual Report Amended - 20th November 2020
PU
2020CAVALIER  : 2020 Annual Report - 20th November 2020
PU
2020CAVALIER  : Appointment of New Director - 20th November 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Net income 2020 -21,5 M -15,4 M -15,4 M
Net Debt 2020 18,7 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cavalier Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul John Alston Chief Executive Officer
Victor Tan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas Harold George Adams Chairman
Trevor Jones Group Manager-Information Technology
Rochelle Flint GM-Marketing & International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVALIER CORPORATION LIMITED3.75%20
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.47.01%14 444
NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.21.78%4 160
INTERFACE, INC.45.52%902
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)4.09%303
BALTA GROUP NV14.55%110