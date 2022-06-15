|
Cavalier Resources : Corporate Governance Statement
CAVALIER RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN 635 842 143
(Company)
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 13 June 2022 and has been approved by the Board of the Company on that date.
This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company will, as at the date it is admitted to the official list of the ASX, follow the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations - 4th Edition (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that will not be followed have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices the Company intends to adopt in lieu of the recommendation.
The Company has adopted a Corporate Governance Plan which provides the written terms of reference for the Company's corporate governance duties.
The Company's Corporate Governance Plan is available on the Company's website at www.cavalierresources.com.au.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
Recommendation 1.1
The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the
(a)
YES
specific roles and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and
|
management and includes a description of those matters
charter which sets out the respective roles and
expressly reserved to the Board and those delegated to
responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and
|
management.
management, and includes a description of those
|
matters expressly reserved to the Board and those
|
The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board,
|
|
delegated to management.
requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles and
|
responsibilities of the Chairman and Company Secretary, the
establishment, operation and management of Board
Committees, Directors' access to Company records and
information, details of the Board's relationship with management,
details of the Board's performance review and details of the
Board's disclosure policy.
/1257_7
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
|
A copy of the Company's Board Charter, which is part of the
only
Company's website.
Recommendation 1.2
(a)
|
A listed entity should:
YES
|
|
|
(a)
Committee
a director or senior executive or putting someone
Governance Plan) requires the Nomination Committee (or,
forward for election as a Director; and
(a)
(including checks in
|
information in its possession relevant to a decision
education,
use
appropriate)) are undertaken before appointing a person,
or putting
election, as a Director. In the event of an unsatisfactory
check, a Director is required to submit their resignation.
(b)
|
|
information relevant to a decision on whether or not to
elect or re-elect a Director must be provided to security
|
|
to elect or re-elect a Director.
Recommendation 1.3
The Company's Nomination
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each
Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) to ensure
|
|
|
Director and senior executive setting out the terms of their
|
|
|
The Company has written agreements with each of its Directors
|
Recommendation 1.4
The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibility and
The Company Secretary of a listed entity should be
accountability of the Company Secretary. In accordance with
|
|
|
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
Recommendation 1.5
(a)
The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which
|
provides a framework for the Company to establish,
achieve and measure diversity objectives, including in
respect of gender diversity. The Diversity Policy is available,
as
measurable
Company's website.
(b)
|
gender diversity objectives, if considered appropriate, and
(c)
|
to continually monitor both the objectives if any have
(i)
|
been set and the Company's progress in achieving them.
period to achieve gender diversity;
(c)
|
gender diversity objectives because:
those objectives; and
(i)
|
|
|
|
and proposed activities and the Board's view that
|
the existing Directors and senior executives have
|
|
(including how the entity has
defined
these purposes); or
|
|
|
requIring specified objectives to be met will unduly
limit the Company from applying the Diversity Policy
as a whole and the Company's policy of
appointing the best person for the job; and
(iii)
|
the whole organisation (including how the entity
has defined "senior executive" for these purposes)
for each financial year will be disclosed in the
Company's Annual Report/on the Company's
website.
|
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
|
(B)
only
|
Index at the commencement of
achieving gender diversity in the
composition of
|
Recommendation 1.6
(a)
A listed entity should:
YES
|
|
(a)
|
committees and individual Directors; and
personalr
(b)
Company's website.
(b)
|
|
of that period.
|
evaluations were conducted during the relevant reporting
period. The Company intends to complete performance
evaluations in respect of the Board, its committees (if any)
and individual Directors for each financial year in
|
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
Recommendation 1.7
(a)
A listed entity should:
|
only
Company's Remuneration Committee (or, in its absence,
every reporting period; and
the Company's senior executives on an annual basis. A
(b)
performance evaluation has been undertaken in
accordance with that process during or in respect
of that period.
found in the Company's Corporate Governance Plan,
use
(b)
Company to disclose whether or not performance
evaluations were conducted during the relevant reporting
period. The Company intends to complete performance
evaluations in respect of the senior executives (if any) for
each financial year in accordance with the applicable
processes.
|
Recommendation 2.1
(a)
|
The Board of a listed entity should:
|
for the
|
(a)
considered it will benefit the Company), with at least three
(i)
|
(ii)
and disclose:
(iii)
(iv)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Cavalier Resources Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
