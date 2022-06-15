Cavalier Resources : Corporate Governance Statement 06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields r personal use only CAVALIER RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 635 842 143 (Company) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 13 June 2022 and has been approved by the Board of the Company on that date. This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company will, as at the date it is admitted to the official list of the ASX, follow the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations - 4th Edition (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that will not be followed have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices the Company intends to adopt in lieu of the recommendation. The Company has adopted a Corporate Governance Plan which provides the written terms of reference for the Company's corporate governance duties. The Company's Corporate Governance Plan is available on the Company's website at www.cavalierresources.com.au. RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION) COMPLY EXPLANATION Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Recommendation 1.1 The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the (a) A listed entity should have and disclose a board YES specific roles and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and management and includes a description of those matters charter which sets out the respective roles and expressly reserved to the Board and those delegated to responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and management. management, and includes a description of those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board, delegated to management. requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles and responsibilities of the Chairman and Company Secretary, the establishment, operation and management of Board Committees, Directors' access to Company records and information, details of the Board's relationship with management, details of the Board's performance review and details of the Board's disclosure policy. /1257_7 1 RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION) COMPLY EXPLANATION A copy of the Company's Board Charter, which is part of the Company's Corporate Governance Plan, is available on the only Company's website. Recommendation 1.2 (a) The Company has guidelines for the appointment and A listed entity should: YES selection of the Board and senior executives in its Corporate Governance Plan. The Company's Nomination (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing Committee Charter (in the Company's Corporate a director or senior executive or putting someone Governance Plan) requires the Nomination Committee (or, forward for election as a Director; and in its absence, the Board) to ensure appropriate checks (a) provide security holders with all material (including checks in respect of character, experience, information in its possession relevant to a decision education, criminal record and bankruptcy history (as on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director. use appropriate)) are undertaken before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a Director. In the event of an unsatisfactory check, a Director is required to submit their resignation. (b) Under the Nomination Committee Charter, all material information relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director must be provided to security holders in the Notice of Meeting containing the resolution personalr to elect or re-elect a Director. Recommendation 1.3 The Company's Nomination Committee Charter requires the A listed entity should have a written agreement with each YES Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) to ensure that each Director and senior executive is personally a party to a Director and senior executive setting out the terms of their written agreement with the Company which sets out the terms of appointment. that Director's or senior executive's appointment. The Company has written agreements with each of its Directors and senior executives. Recommendation 1.4 The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibility and The Company Secretary of a listed entity should be YES accountability of the Company Secretary. In accordance with this, the Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all through the Chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. of the Board. r personal use only RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION) COMPLY EXPLANATION Recommendation 1.5 (a) The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which A listed entity should: YES provides a framework for the Company to establish, achieve and measure diversity objectives, including in (a) have and disclose a diversity policy; respect of gender diversity. The Diversity Policy is available, (b) through its board or a committee of the board set as part of the Corporate Governance Plan, on the measurable objectives for achieving gender Company's website. diversity in the composition of its board, senior (b) The Diversity Policy allows the Board to set measurable executives and workforce generally; and gender diversity objectives, if considered appropriate, and (c) disclose in relation to each reporting period: to continually monitor both the objectives if any have (i) the measurable objectives set for that been set and the Company's progress in achieving them. period to achieve gender diversity; (c) The Board does not presently intend to set measurable (ii) the entity's progress towards achieving gender diversity objectives because: those objectives; and (i) the Board does not anticipate there will be a need (iii) either: to appoint any new Directors or senior executives (A) the respective proportions of men due to the limited nature of the Company's existing and women on the Board, in and proposed activities and the Board's view that senior executive positions and the existing Directors and senior executives have across the whole workforce sufficient skill and experience to carry out the (including how the entity has Company's plans; defined "senior executive" for (ii) if it becomes necessary to appoint any new these purposes); or Directors or senior executives, the Board will consider the application of the measurable diversity objectives and determined whether, given the small size of the Company and the Board, requIring specified objectives to be met will unduly limit the Company from applying the Diversity Policy as a whole and the Company's policy of appointing the best person for the job; and (iii) the respective proportions of men and women on the Board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes) for each financial year will be disclosed in the Company's Annual Report/on the Company's website. RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION) COMPLY EXPLANATION (B) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace only Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in the Workplace Gender Equality Act. If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should use be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period. Recommendation 1.6 (a) The Company's Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, A listed entity should: YES the Board) is responsible for evaluating the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors on an (a) have and disclose a process for periodically annual basis. It may do so with the aid of an independent evaluating the performance of the Board, its advisor. The process for this is set out in the Company's committees and individual Directors; and personalr Corporate Governance Plan, which is available on the (b) disclose for each reporting period whether a Company's website. performance evaluation has been undertaken in (b) The Company's Corporate Governance Plan requires the accordance with that process during or in respect Company to disclose whether or not performance of that period. evaluations were conducted during the relevant reporting period. The Company intends to complete performance evaluations in respect of the Board, its committees (if any) and individual Directors for each financial year in accordance with the above process. RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION) COMPLY EXPLANATION Recommendation 1.7 (a) The Company's Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, A listed entity should: YES the Board) is responsible for evaluating the performance of the Company's senior executives on an annual basis. The only (a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the Company's Remuneration Committee (or, in its absence, performance of its senior executives at least once the Board) is responsible for evaluating the remuneration of every reporting period; and the Company's senior executives on an annual basis. A (b) disclose for each reporting period whether a senior executive, for these purposes, means key performance evaluation has been undertaken in management personnel (as defined in the Corporations accordance with that process during or in respect Act) other than a non-executive Director. of that period. The applicable processes for these evaluations can be found in the Company's Corporate Governance Plan, use which is available on the Company's website. (b) The Company's Corporate Governance Plan requires the Company to disclose whether or not performance evaluations were conducted during the relevant reporting period. The Company intends to complete performance evaluations in respect of the senior executives (if any) for each financial year in accordance with the applicable processes. personalr Principle 2: Structure the Board to be effective and add value Recommendation 2.1 (a) The Company does not have a Nomination Committee. The Board of a listed entity should: PARTIALLY The Company's Nomination Committee Charter provides for the creation of a Nomination Committee (if it is (a) have a nomination committee which: considered it will benefit the Company), with at least three (i) has at least three members, a majority of members, a majority of whom are independent Directors, whom are independent Directors; and and which must be chaired by an independent Director. (ii) is chaired by an independent Director, and disclose: (iii) the charter of the committee; (iv) the members of the committee; and This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Cavalier Resources Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about CAVALIER RESOURCES LIMITED 05:03a CAVALIER RESOURCES : Pre-Quotation Disclosure PU 04:53a CAVALIER RESOURCES : Securities Trading Policy PU 04:53a CAVALIER RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement PU 04:53a CAVALIER RESOURCES : Interim Report 31 December 2021 PU 04:33a CAVALIER RESOURCES : Pty Ltd - Financial Report 30 June 2021 PU 04:33a CAVALIER RESOURCES : Pty Ltd - Financial Report 30 June 2020 PU 04/04 Cavalier Resources Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of AUD 7 million. CI

Managers and Directors Ranko Matic Executive Chairman Daniel Tuffin Executive Director & Technical Director