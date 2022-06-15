Cavalier Resources : Interim Report 31 December 2021

Cavalier Resources Limited Directors' report

31 December 2021

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on Cavalier Resources Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company') for the financial half-year ended 31 December 2021 (the 'period' or 'half-year').

Directors

The following persons were directors of Cavalier Resources Limited from incorporation up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Ranko Matic

Daniel Tuffin

Anthony Keers (appointed 24 November 2021)

Company Secretary

Damon Cox (appointed 24 November 2021)

Ranko Matic (resigned 24 November 2021)

Principal activities

During the period, the Company's principal activities included mineral exploration.

Dividends

No dividends were paid or declared during the period. No dividend has been recommended.

Review of operations

The loss for the Company after providing for income tax for the period was $16,002 (31 December 2020: $20,339).

On 1 July 2021, the Company confirmed, as per the conditions of the Tenement Sale Agreement dated 22 July 2020, that it had made the Decision to Mine in respect of Minerals located within the Joint Venture Tenements. Therefore, the deferred consideration was not paid to Roman Kings. As the Company is now pursuing an IPO strategy, as an ASX listed entity the Company will be required to carry out additional future work around the tenements concerned to better define a JORC-Compliant Ore Reserve resulting from a Pre-Feasibility Study in order to commence mining operations.

On 27 October 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement with Matrix Exploration Pty Ltd ('Matrix'), by which the Company has acquired an option over tenement E74/662 (which comprises the 'Ella's Rock Project'). The consideration payable to Matrix comprises;

$15,000 cash for the grant of the option; and

On exercise of the option:

Pay Matrix $50,000 cash; and

Issue Matrix 875,000 shares at a deemed issue price of $0.20 each.

On 27 October 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement with Maximal Investments Pty Ltd ('Maximal'), by which the Company has acquired an option over tenements E37/1421, E37/1422, E37/1423 and E37/1424 (which comprises the 'Gidgie Gold Project'). The consideration payable to Maximal comprises;

$5,000 cash for the grant of the option; and

On exercise of the option:

Pay Maximal $10,000 cash; and

Issue Matrix 200,000 shares at a deemed issue price of $0.20 each.

On 14 December 2021, the Company raised $300,000 in additional seed capital upon the issue of 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.10 per share.