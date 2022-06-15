Cavalier Resources : Pre-Quotation Disclosure 06/15/2022 | 05:03am EDT Send by mail :

ABN: 16 635 842 143 Registered Office: Level 2, 22 Mount Street, Perth 6000 PO Box 7054, Cloisters Square, Perth 6000 T: +61 8 6188 8181 E: info@cavalierresources.com.au STATEMENT OF CONFIRMATIONS Cavalier Resources Ltd (ACN 635 842 143) (Company) provides the following confirmations to satisfy conditions for the admission of the Company's securities to quotation on ASX. Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meaning given under the prospectus dated 4 April 2022 (Prospectus) unless the context otherwise requires. Completion of Offer The Company confirms that all conditions precedent to its initial public offer (Offer) under the Company's Prospectus have been satisfied. The Company has issued 25,000,000 Shares under the Offer to raise $5,000,000 (the Minimum Subscription). Completion of Issues In addition to the Shares issued pursuant to the Offer, the Company confirms that it has also issued: 4,000,000 Lead Manager Options; and 4,000,000 Performance Rights. Completion of Matrix Exploration Option Agreement The Company confirms that the conditions precedent to the agreement between the Company and Matrix Exploration Pty Ltd have been satisfied and completion of the agreement, including the issue of 875,000 Shares. Completion of Maximal Investments Option Agreement The Company confirms that the conditions precedent to the agreement between the Company and Maximal Investments Pty Ltd have been satisfied and completion of the agreement, including the issue of 200,000 Shares. Tenements and Exploration Activities The Company confirms that, on completion of raising the Minimum Subscription under the Offer there are no legal, regulatory, statutory or contractual impediments to the Company entering its currently granted tenements and carrying out exploration activities, such that the Company will be able to spend its cash in accordance with its commitments. For personal use only 2 Lead Manager Fees The Company confirms that the fees to be paid Kerr Allan Financial Pty Ltd are: a management fee of 2.0% of the total funds raised under the Offer (excluding any amount raised by Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Ltd); and a placement fee of 4.0% of the total funds raised under the Offer (excluding any amount raised by Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Ltd); and 4,000,000 Lead Manager Options. Updated Statement of Commitments (based on the granted tenements and the Minimum Subscription being raised) Funds available Minimum Subscription Percentage of ($5,000,000) Funds Existing cash reserves1 $150,000 2.91% Funds raised from the Offer $5,000,000 97.09% Total $5,150,000 100% Allocation of funds Exploration Expenditure WA2 $3,300,000 64.08% Expenses of the Offer3 $552,000 10.72% Administration costs4 $750,000 14.56% Working capital5 $548,000 10.64% Total $5,150,000 100% Notes: Refer to the Financial Information set out in Section 6 of the Prospectus for further details. The Company intends to apply these funds towards the purposes set out in this table, including the payment of the expenses of the Offer of which various amounts will be payable prior to completion of the Offer. Since 31 December 2021, the Company has expended approximately $59,000 in progressing and preparing the Prospectus. A further approximate amount of $79,000 has been expended on exploration and administration costs to date. Refer to Section 5.3 of the Prospectus and the Independent Geologist's Report in Annexure A of the Prospectus for further details with respect to the Company's proposed exploration programmes at the Projects. Refer to Section 10.9 of the Prospectus for further details. Administration costs include the general costs associated with the management and operation of the Company's business including administration expenses, management salaries, directors' fees, rent and other associated costs. To the extent that: the Company's exploration activities warrant further exploration activities; or the Company is presented with additional acquisition opportunities, the Company's working capital will fund such further exploration and acquisition costs (including due diligence investigations and expert's fees in relation to such acquisitions). Any amounts not so expended will be applied toward administration costs for the period following the initial 2-year period following the Company's quotation on ASX. For personal use only 3 Restricted Securities The following securities are subject to ASX imposed escrow: Class Number Restriction Period Shares 11,552,750 24 months from the date of quotation Options 4,000,000 24 months from the date of quotation Performance Rights 4,000,000 24 months from the date of quotation Shares 1,090,000 12 months from the date of issue Capital Structure Shares Security Number Shares on issue at the date of the Prospectus 16,956,800 Shares issued pursuant to the Offer 25,000,000 Shares issued to Matrix Exploration Pty Ltd 875,000 Shares issued to Maximal Investments Pty Ltd 200,000 Total Shares on issue 43,031,800 Options Security Number Options currently on issue Nil Options issued to the Joint Lead Managers 4,000,000 Total Options on issue 4,000,000 Performance Rights1 Security Number Performance Rights currently on issue Nil Performance Rights issued to the Directors 4,000,000 Total Performance Rights on issue 4,000,000 Notes: 1. Refer to Section 10.4 of the Prospectus for the full terms of these Performance Rights. The Performance Rights are being issued to the Directors as part of their respective remuneration packages, in order to link part of the remuneration payable to the Directors to specific performance milestones set out in Section 10.4(a) of the Prospectus. The Performance Rights are being issued to incentivise the Recipients and are not ordinary course of business remuneration securities. For personal use only 4 A summary of the agreements between the Company and the Directors are set out at Section 9.3 of the Prospectus. Each of the Recipients will play a key role in executing the Company's business model (as set out in Sections 5.3 to 5.5 of the Prospectus), which is directly aligned with the performance milestones for the Performance Rights as follows: as Directors, Mr Tuffin, Mr Matic and Mr Keers will be responsible for, among other things, directing the operations of the Company and providing recommendations of a strategic nature to board members. as the Company's Executive Chairman, Mr Matic will also be responsible for, among other things, the management of the organisation and operations of the Company. Details of the existing total remuneration packages of each of the Recipients are disclosed at Section 8.2 of the Prospectus. On completion of the Offer, the Director's (and their associates) hold the following securities in the Company: Board Shareholder Shares Consideration Performance Member Details Rights Ranko Matic1 Consilium 572,000 $21,000 1,750,000 Corporate Pty Ltd Cataalna Pty 2,500,000 $500,000 Nil Ltd ATF Fund> Matic Mining 1,620,800 $124,000 Nil Pty Ltd Daniel Tuffin2 Tuffaco Pty 2,247,800 $143,000 1,750,000 Ltd Auralia 478,800 $28,000 Nil Holdings No 2 Pty Ltd ATF Unit Trust A/C> Anthony Anthony 250,000 $25,000 500,000 Keers3 Keers Stanna Keers 25,000 $5,000 Nil Auralia 478,800 $28,000 Nil Holdings No 2 Pty Ltd ATF Unit Trust A/C> Notes: 1. Mr Matic's shares are held by Consilium Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd (an entity which Mr Matic is a director and shareholder of), Cataalna Pty Ltd ATF Matic Super Fund (an entity which Mr Matic is a director, beneficiary and shareholder of) and Matic Mining Pty Ltd (an entity which Mr Matic is a director and shareholder of). For personal use only 5 Mr Tuffin's shares are held by Tuffaco Pty Ltd an entity which Mr Tuffin is a director and shareholder of) and Auralia Holdings No 2 Pty Ltd (an entity which Mr Tuffin is a director, shareholder and beneficiary of). 250,000 of these Shares are held individually and 25,000 are held by Ms Stanna Keers (the wife of Mr Keers). Mr Keers also has an interest in 728,800 Shares held in Auralia Holdings No 2 Pty Ltd as Mr Keers is also a director, shareholder and beneficiary of Auralia Holdings. The Performance Rights have been issued as part of the Directors' remuneration packages. The Company considers it necessary and appropriate to further remunerate and incentivise the Directors to achieve the applicable performance milestones for the following reasons: the issue of Performance Rights to the Recipients will further align the interests of the Directors with those of Shareholders; the Performance Rights are unlisted, therefore the grant of the Performance Rights has no immediate dilutionary impact on Shareholders; the issue of the Performance Rights is a reasonable and appropriate method to provide cost effective remuneration as the non-cash form of this benefit will allow the Company to spend a greater proportion of its cash reserves on its operations than it would if alternative cash forms of remuneration were given to the Directors; and it is not considered that there are any significant opportunity costs to the Company or benefits foregone by the Company in granting the Performance Rights on the terms proposed. The number of Performance Rights to be issued to each of the Directors (or their nominees) was determined by the Board following arm's length negotiations with each of the Recipients, and having regard to: current market standards and/or practices of other ASX listed companies of a similar size and stage of development to the Company; the remuneration of the Directors; and incentives to attract and retain the service of the Directors, who have the desired knowledge and expertise, while maintaining the Company's cash reserves. The Board considers the number of Performance Rights to be appropriate and equitable for the following reasons: the Performance Rights are consistent with ASX's policy regarding the base requirements for performance securities, which are detailed in section 9 of ASX Guidance Note 19; the number of Shares into which the Performance Rights will convert if the milestones are achieved is fixed (one for one) which allows investors and analysts to readily understand and have reasonable certainty as to the impact on the Company's capital structure if the milestones are achieved;

