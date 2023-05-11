Advanced search
    CVCO   US1495681074

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54:37 2023-05-11 am EDT
295.65 USD   -0.83%
11:25aAM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Standard Casualty Company
BU
04/24Craig-Hallum Adjusts Cavco Industries' Price Target to $357 From $310, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/28Cavco Industries Releases Its Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
AQ
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Standard Casualty Company

05/11/2023 | 11:25am EDT
AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of Standard Casualty Company (Standard Casualty) (New Braunfels, TX). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Standard Casualty’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). Additionally, the ratings recognize the synergistic advantages and financial support derived from the company’s relationship with its ultimate parent, Cavco Industries, Inc. (Cavco) [NASDAQ; CVCO].

The downgrading of the Long-Term ICR reflects the continuing volatility in Standard Casualty’s operating performance, which aligns closer to composite peers with a marginal assessment. Results have primarily been influenced by an escalation in losses driven by more frequent weather-related events, coupled with inflationary pressures. Given its scale, the company maintains an elevated expense position, which creates a need for better-than-average loss performance as it relates to attaining overall underwriting profitability. Management has responded by diversifying into non-hurricane prone states, increasing rates, limiting flood-exposed business and continuing to implement stricter underwriting guidelines.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that the company will maintain its risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which is categorized as strong, as well as sustain improvement in loss reserve development as evidenced by favorable one-year development in each of the last two years. Gross and net underwriting leverage remains elevated when compared with the personal property composite. Standard Casualty’s operating performance is expected to remain challenged given its relative product and geographic concentrations. The company is expected to continue to benefit from advantages gained from Cavco, a leading producer of manufactured homes in the United States. Benefits include distribution channel enhancements and quicker and more cost-efficient repairs, as well as capital contributions sourced from an affiliated insurance agency. Despite a challenging reinsurance market, Standard Casualty maintains a comprehensive reinsurance program, as well as a developed ERM program to mitigate risk exposures.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 183 M - -
Net income 2023 241 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 592 M 2 592 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cavco Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 298,13 $
Average target price 374,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Boor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison K. Aden CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Steven G. Bunger Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Crutcher Chief Information Officer
Mickey R. Dragash Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.31.77%2 592
D.R. HORTON, INC.22.27%37 098
LENNAR CORPORATION26.36%32 534
NVR, INC.26.53%18 951
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.14.61%17 052
PULTEGROUP, INC.48.91%15 135
