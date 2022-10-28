Cavco Announcement: Solitaire Homes Acquisition

PHOENIX, Ariz., October 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSIRE) - Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("Cavco" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a binding offer to acquire the business of Solitaire Homes, Inc. and other related entities (collectively "Solitaire Homes"), including its four manufacturing facilities, twenty-two retail locations and its dedicated transportation operations. Solitaire Homes is headquartered in Duncan, Oklahoma. For the calendar year ending December 31, 2021, Solitaire Homes had pro-forma earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization of $16.5 million.

Solitaire has over 950 employees and operates manufacturing facilities in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Mexico. The New Mexico and Mexico facilities produced nearly 1,600 homes in calendar year 2021. The Duncan, Oklahoma facility was recently reopened in 2022. For its two Mexico facilities, a dedicated warehouse in Presidio, Texas acquires and stores raw materials, which are then assembled directly

across the border in Ojinaga, Mexico. Retail stores are located in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas and

exclusively sell homes built by Solitaire Homes manufacturing facilities. Solitaire Homes' transportation

business enables them to control the delivery of its homes and reduces reliance on third parties.

The purchase price totals $93 million, before certain adjustments that will be determined upon close

of the transaction. Cavco expects to fund the acquisition entirely with cash on hand. The transaction is

expected to close early in the Company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, subject to applicable

regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

Cavco's President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "Pete Hogstad and the Elliott family

have built a strong company with a well-deserved reputation for quality homes. The addition of Solitaire

Homes to our existing manufacturing and retail system strengthens our position in the Southwest and

expands our manufacturing capabilities into Mexico. We look forward to working with the Solitaire team to continue building on their record of success."

Solitaire Homes' President D.J. Hogstad commented, "We are very pleased to be joining Cavco. The

combination of our companies will provide new and exciting opportunities to continue the growth we have experienced in recent years, not only for our appreciated customers, but also our valued employees."

Financial Impact: Cavco expects this proposed acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow from operations.

Cavco expects this proposed acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow from operations. Cross-Border Manufacturing: Solitaire Homes has successfully operated a cross border plant for over thirteen years, providing low cost production for the U.S. market.

Solitaire Homes has successfully operated a cross border plant for over thirteen years, providing low cost production for the U.S. market. Geographic Footprint and Complementary Product: The addition of the Solitaire Homes plants provides added coverage and scale in the Southwest with high quality products that complement our existing home offerings. The geographic and product positioning fits extremely well with our existing network.

The addition of the Solitaire Homes plants provides added coverage and scale in the Southwest with high quality products that complement our existing home offerings. The geographic and product positioning fits extremely well with our existing network. Potential for operational and revenue synergies: Shared best practice implementation will create significant manufacturing cost and efficiency improvements. Additionally, product mix across the combined retail network will be optimized.

Shared best practice implementation will create significant manufacturing cost and efficiency improvements. Additionally, product mix across the combined retail network will be optimized. Capital Allocation: Following this strategic deployment of existing cash, Cavco will still maintain a significant cash position available for other strategic investments.

TN Capital Advisors LLC ("True North") acted as exclusive financial advisor and Polsinelli served as legal

advisor to Cavco for the transaction. Hartzog Conger Cason served as legal advisor to Solitaire Homes.

Cavco's management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the transaction tomorrow

morning, October 28, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of

the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register via this link to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built

housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers.

We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on

reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including

Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore,

Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also a leading producer of park model

RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace

Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgagebacked securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only

loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides

property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco

can be found at www.cavcoindustries.com.

Solitaire Homes was founded in 1965 by Jerry and Helen Elliott. It operates manufacturing facilities in

New Mexico, Oklahoma and Mexico, with retail locations across New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Additional information about Solitaire Homes can be found at www.solitairehomes.com.