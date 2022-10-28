Advanced search
    CVCO   US1495681074

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
  Report
10:11 2022-10-28 am EDT
225.02 USD   +0.46%
Cavco Announcement : Solitaire Homes Acquisition
PU
03:12aCavco Industries to Acquire Solitaire Homes for $93 Million
MT
10/27Cavco Industries Inc. : Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Cavco Announcement: Solitaire Homes Acquisition

10/28/2022 | 10:00am EDT
PHOENIX, Ariz., October 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSIRE) - Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("Cavco" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a binding offer to acquire the business of Solitaire Homes, Inc. and other related entities (collectively "Solitaire Homes"), including its four manufacturing facilities, twenty-two retail locations and its dedicated transportation operations. Solitaire Homes is headquartered in Duncan, Oklahoma. For the calendar year ending December 31, 2021, Solitaire Homes had pro-forma earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization of $16.5 million.

Solitaire has over 950 employees and operates manufacturing facilities in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Mexico. The New Mexico and Mexico facilities produced nearly 1,600 homes in calendar year 2021. The Duncan, Oklahoma facility was recently reopened in 2022. For its two Mexico facilities, a dedicated warehouse in Presidio, Texas acquires and stores raw materials, which are then assembled directly
across the border in Ojinaga, Mexico. Retail stores are located in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas and
exclusively sell homes built by Solitaire Homes manufacturing facilities. Solitaire Homes' transportation
business enables them to control the delivery of its homes and reduces reliance on third parties.

The purchase price totals $93 million, before certain adjustments that will be determined upon close
of the transaction. Cavco expects to fund the acquisition entirely with cash on hand. The transaction is
expected to close early in the Company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, subject to applicable
regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

Cavco's President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "Pete Hogstad and the Elliott family
have built a strong company with a well-deserved reputation for quality homes. The addition of Solitaire
Homes to our existing manufacturing and retail system strengthens our position in the Southwest and
expands our manufacturing capabilities into Mexico. We look forward to working with the Solitaire team to continue building on their record of success."

Solitaire Homes' President D.J. Hogstad commented, "We are very pleased to be joining Cavco. The
combination of our companies will provide new and exciting opportunities to continue the growth we have experienced in recent years, not only for our appreciated customers, but also our valued employees."

Highlights of the proposed transaction:
  • Financial Impact: Cavco expects this proposed acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow from operations.
  • Cross-Border Manufacturing: Solitaire Homes has successfully operated a cross border plant for over thirteen years, providing low cost production for the U.S. market.
  • Geographic Footprint and Complementary Product: The addition of the Solitaire Homes plants provides added coverage and scale in the Southwest with high quality products that complement our existing home offerings. The geographic and product positioning fits extremely well with our existing network.
  • Potential for operational and revenue synergies: Shared best practice implementation will create significant manufacturing cost and efficiency improvements. Additionally, product mix across the combined retail network will be optimized.
  • Capital Allocation: Following this strategic deployment of existing cash, Cavco will still maintain a significant cash position available for other strategic investments.

TN Capital Advisors LLC ("True North") acted as exclusive financial advisor and Polsinelli served as legal
advisor to Cavco for the transaction. Hartzog Conger Cason served as legal advisor to Solitaire Homes.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the transaction tomorrow
morning, October 28, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of
the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register via this link to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built
housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers.
We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on
reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including
Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore,
Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also a leading producer of park model
RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace
Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgagebacked securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only
loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides
property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco
can be found at www.cavcoindustries.com.

About Solitaire Homes

Solitaire Homes was founded in 1965 by Jerry and Helen Elliott. It operates manufacturing facilities in
New Mexico, Oklahoma and Mexico, with retail locations across New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
Additional information about Solitaire Homes can be found at www.solitairehomes.com.

Disclaimer

Cavco Industries Inc. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
