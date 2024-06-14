Once a factory-built home is built at our facilities, it is then generally transported by independent trucking companies or our Company-owned trucks either to a retail sales center, planned community, housing development, work site or the home buyer's site. Distributors, or other independent installers utilized by us for homes sold through our Company-owned retail stores, are responsible for placing the home on site and, in most instances, arranging for connections to utilities and providing installation and finish-out services. Although manufactured homes are designed to be transportable, cost considerations result in very few being moved from their original site after installation.

Factory-built Housing Segment

Manufacturing Operations. Our manufacturing facilities employ between approximately 80 to 250 employees each. Most homes are constructed in one or more floor sections or modules on a permanently affixed steel or wood support chassis. Each section is assembled in stages beginning with the construction of the chassis, followed by the addition of other constructed and purchased components, and ending with a final quality control inspection. The efficiency of the assembly-line process and the benefits of constructing homes in a controlled factory environment enable us to produce quality homes in less time and at a lower cost per square foot than building homes on individual sites.

We operate a total of 31 homebuilding production lines in Millersburg and Woodburn, Oregon; Riverside,

California; Nampa, Idaho; Phoenix, Glendale and Goodyear, Arizona; Deming, New Mexico; Duncan, Oklahoma; Austin, Fort Worth, Seguin and Waco, Texas; Ojinaga, Mexico (2); Montevideo, Minnesota; Dorchester, Wisconsin; Nappanee and Goshen, Indiana; Lafayette, Tennessee; Douglas and Moultrie, Georgia; Shippenville (two lines) and Emlenton, Pennsylvania; Martinsville and Rocky Mount, Virginia; Crouse and Hamlet, North Carolina; and Ocala and Plant City, Florida. These manufacturing facilities range from approximately 79,000 to 341,000 square feet of floor space. The production schedules for our manufacturing facilities are based on wholesale orders received from independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. Our facilities are structured to operate on a one shift per day, five days per week basis, and a typical home is completed in approximately six production days.

Manufactured housing is a regional business and the primary geographic market for a typical manufacturing facility is within a cost-effective shipping radius of 350 miles. Each of our manufacturing facilities serves multiple distributors and a number of one-time purchasers. Because homes are produced to fill existing wholesale orders, our factories generally do not carry finished goods inventories, except for homes awaiting delivery. Materials used in homebuilding operations are mainly standard items carried by major suppliers and consist of wood, wood products, steel, gypsum wallboard, windows, doors, fiberglass insulation, carpet, vinyl, fasteners, plumbing materials, aluminum, appliances and electrical items. Fluctuations in the cost of materials and labor may affect gross margins from home sales to the extent that costs cannot be efficiently matched to the home sales price. We continue to monitor and react to inflation in these materials by maintaining a focus on our product pricing in response to higher materials costs, but such product pricing increases may lag behind the escalation of such costs.

From time to time and to varying degrees, we may experience shortages in the availability of materials and/or labor in the markets served. Availability of these inputs has not caused significant production halts in the current period, but we have experienced periodic shutdowns in other periods and shortages of primary building materials have caused production inefficiencies as we have needed to change processes in response to the delay in materials. These shortages may also result in extended order backlogs, delays in the delivery of homes and reduced gross margins from home sales.

It is difficult to predict the future of housing demand, employee availability, our supply chain or the Company's performance and operations. Our home order backlog at March 30, 2024 was approximately $191 million in wholesale sales values, down $53 million from $244 million one year earlier. Distributors may cancel orders prior to production without penalty. After production of a particular home has commenced, the order becomes non- cancelable and the distributor is obligated to take delivery of the home. Accordingly, until production of a particular home has commenced, we do not consider order backlog to be firm orders. We continue to focus on balancing the production levels and workforce size with the demand for our product offerings to maximize efficiencies.