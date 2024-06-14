THE CARMEL
PARK MODEL
2024 ANNUAL REPORT
NATIONALLY AVAILABLE
HUD-APPROVEDDUPLEX
THE CUMBERLAND
DUPLEX
MANUFACTURED HOMES | DUPLEXES | MODULAR HOMES | COMMUNITY HOMES | ADUs | PARK MODELS
ABOUT CAVCO
Cavco Industries, Inc., Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments.
Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures.
Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/ servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Steven G. Bunger,
Chairman
President & Chief
Executive Officer,
Pro Box Storage, Inc.
William C. Boor
President & Chief
Executive Officer,
Cavco Industries, Inc.
Susan L. Blount
Retired Executive
Vice President &
General Counsel,
Prudential Financial Inc.
Julia W. Sze
Impact Investment Strategy Julia W. Sze Consulting
OFFICERS
William C. Boor
President & Chief
Executive Officer
Allison K. Aden
Executive VP,
Chief Financial
Officer & Treasurer
Seth Schuknecht
Executive VP, General
Counsel, Corporate
Secretary & Chief
Compliance Officer
Steven K. Like
Senior VP, Corporate
Development,
Interim President ,
Standard Casualty Company
David A. Greenblatt
Retired Senior Vice
President & Deputy
General Counsel,
Eagle Materials Inc.
Richard A. Kerley
Retired Senior Vice
President & Chief
Financial Officer,
Peter Piper, Inc.
Steven W. Moster
President & Chief
Executive Officer,
Viad Corp
Paul W. Bigbee
Chief Accounting Officer
Anthony R. Crutcher
Chief Information Officer
Colleen J. Rogers
Senior VP, Marketing &
Communications
Brian R. Cira
President, Manufactured Housing
Matthew A. Niño
President - Retail
Jack Brandon
President, CountryPlace
Mortgage
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
In FY 2024, our company had the opportunity to demonstrate our ability to respond to shifting market dynamics. This year clearly showed that our industry remains a cyclical one. Despite a slowdown in
demand due to rapidly rising interest rates, we've maintained healthy margins, proﬁtability and strong cash ﬂows.
In tough markets like FY 2024, it would be normal to allow near-term challenges to take priority over
efforts to build and improve the company for the long-term. However, we believe strategic
consistency and steady execution create stability and maximize value in a cyclical, but upwardly trending industry. A few highlights illustrate our continued long-term focus.
- We completed the integration of the Solitaire acquisition, which closed in late FY 2023. Solitaire dramatically strengthens our position in the important Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma region and provides valuable opportunities to optimize product offerings across the combined manufacturing and retail system.
- We grew our retail footprint by adding 15 stores in the ﬁscal year, taking our total to 79 retail locations. This growth is in support of our plant distribution needs and follows the addition of 19 stores in FY 2023.
- We announced the ﬁrst nationally available HUD-approved line of duplex homes. Interest in our Anthem series continues to exceed expectations. We believe this is a new answer to the affordable housing crisis, as multiple units can be placed on one lot to increase density and improve affordability.
- We continued development and rollout of our digital marketing platform across our family of brands. Our approach enables national marketing campaigns and supports our independent dealer partners with branded microsites and targeted sales leads.
- We reduced our total recordable injury rate by 37%, continuing a multi-year trend of signiﬁcant improvement. In calendar 2023, our Total Recordable Incident Rate was 35% lower than the industry benchmark. We are extremely proud of our continuing safety improvement. There is no better single measure of operational excellence and caring for our co-workers.
Our unwavering focus on building for the long-term is enabled by a strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation decisions. Over the last three ﬁscal years, we have invested $125 million in acquisitions and $112 million in organic expansion projects, including the new Glendale and Hamlet plants. We also returned $316 million to our shareholders through share repurchases
and ﬁnished the year with no corporate debt and a $353 million cash balance.
In each of the past several annual reports I've had the opportunity to point to what ultimately became a 13-year streak of increasing revenue and earnings. While I could have left this unsaid, it only seems right to acknowledge that we were not able to continue that streak this year. However, looking at recent results provides a real sense of Cavco's growing earnings potential. Despite the down market resulting in signiﬁcantly lower volume, we still recorded the second highest revenue and third highest net income in our history. Even more notable, net income more than doubled the income from three years ago, a record at that time. We've come a long way. With expectations of improving conditions in front of us, we're in a great position to kick-off another streak of record years.
Net Income ($ millions)
$250
$200
$150
$100
$50
$-
FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24
5-Year Annualized growth rates
Revenue 13%
Pre-tax Income 18%
As we managed through the reduced demand environment, our stated goal has been to emerge a much stronger company as the market improves. I feel very conﬁdent that we are delivering on that objective and are capable of providing even more and better homes to deserving families.
On behalf of all 6,500 Cavco team members who are working hard to solve the affordable housing crisis with each new home we build, sell, fund and insure, I want to thank you, our owners, for your continued conﬁdence and support. We consider you our partners in our important work, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in FY 2025.
June 13, 2024
PART I
ITEM 1. BUSINESS
General
Cavco Industries, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was formed on June 30, 2003, as a successor corporation to previous Cavco entities operating since 1965. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, we design and produce factory- built homes primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Our finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. ("CountryPlace"), is an approved Federal National Mortgage Association ("FNMA" or "Fannie Mae") and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("FHLMC" or "Freddie Mac") seller/servicer, and a Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA" or "Ginnie Mae") mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty Company ("Standard Casualty"), provides property and casualty insurance primarily to owners of manufactured homes. The terms "Cavco," "us," "we," "our," the "Company," and any other similar terms refer to Cavco Industries, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2024 ("Annual Report").
We construct homes using an assembly-line process in which each module or floor section is completed in stages. This assembly-line process is designed to be flexible in order to accommodate customer requested customizations. Our operations include a total of 31 homebuilding production lines, 29 located throughout the United States and two production lines in Mexico. We distribute our homes through a large network of independent distribution points in 48 states and Canada and 79 Company-owned U.S. retail stores, of which 47 are located in Texas.
CountryPlace originates and services single-family, conforming and non-confirming residential mortgages and home-only loans for itself and others. CountryPlace is authorized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") to directly endorse Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") Title I and Title II mortgage insurance, is an approved lender with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs ("VA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA") under its Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program, is approved by GNMA to issue GNMA-insuredmortgage-backed securities and is authorized to sell mortgages to, and service mortgages for, FNMA and FHLMC. A conforming mortgage or loan is one that conforms to the guidelines of a Government- Sponsored Enterprise ("GSE"), such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or a government agency, such as FHA; a nonconforming mortgage or loan does not conform to these guidelines. For further information relating to consumer loans receivable, see Note 6 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Standard Casualty, located in Texas, specializes in homeowner property and casualty insurance products for the manufactured housing industry and holds insurance licenses in multiple states, primarily serving the Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada markets. In addition to writing direct policies, Standard Casualty assumes and cedes reinsurance in the ordinary course of business (see Note 15 to the Consolidated Financial Statements).
See Note 24 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for financial information regarding the Company's business segments, factory-built housing and financial services, which are also discussed below.
Business Strategies
Our operations are generally managed on a decentralized basis with oversight from the home office. This decentralization enables our operators to adapt to local market demand, be more customer focused and have the autonomy to make swift decisions, while still being held accountable for operational and financial performance.
Our marketing efforts are focused on providing manufactured homes that are customizable and appeal to a wide range of home buyers, on a regional basis, in the markets we serve. The primary demographics for our products are entry-level and move-up buyers and persons aged 55 and older. We also market and sell to manufactured housing community owners, subdivision developers and second home or vacation home buyers.
2
We focus on developing and maintaining the resources necessary to meet our customer's desire for varied and unique specifications in an efficient factory production environment. This enables us to attract distributors and consumers who desire the flexibility the custom home building process provides but who also seek the value and affordability created by building a home on a factory production line.
We strive to maintain a competitive advantage by reacting quickly to changes in the marketplace and to the specific needs of our distributors and consumers. We build homes of superior quality, offer innovative designs and floor plans, demonstrate exceptional value, provide the engineering and technical resources to enable custom home building, and focus on responsive and efficient customer service after the sale.
Products
A majority of our products are constructed in accordance with the National Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards promulgated by HUD ("HUD code"). We also build park model RVs, constructed to standards approved by the American National Standards Institute, a private, non-profit organization that administers and coordinates a voluntary standardization and conformity program. Park model RVs are less than 400 square feet in size, primarily used as vacation dwellings and seasonal living, and placed in planned communities, recreational home parks and resorts. We also produce a wide variety of modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, multi-family units and commercial modular structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools and housing for U.S. military troops (e.g., barracks). Commercial buildings are constructed in the same facilities that the residential homes are built using similar assembly line processes and techniques. These commercial projects are generally engineered to the purchaser's specifications. The buildings are transported to the customer's site in the same manner as residential homes and are often set by crane and finished at the site.
We produce residential homes in a variety of floor plans. Most of these homes are single-story and generally range in size from approximately 500 to 3,300 square feet but may be larger in the case of multi-level modular homes.
Each home typically contains a living room, dining area, kitchen, one to five bedrooms and one or more bathrooms, is equipped with central heat and hot water systems, kitchen appliances, floor coverings and window treatments. Upgrades can include fireplaces, central air conditioning, tile roofs, high ceilings, skylights, hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, granite countertops and eco-friendly elements. We also offer a variety of structural, decorative and energy efficient customizations to meet the home buyer's specifications.
With manufacturing facilities strategically positioned across the United States and in Mexico, we utilize local market research to design homes to meet the demands of our customers. We have the ability to react and modify floor plans and designs to consumers' specific needs. By offering a full range of homes from entry-level models to large custom homes and with the ability to engineer designs in-house, we can accommodate a wide spectrum of customer requests.
We regularly introduce new floor plans and options to appeal to changing trends in different regions of the country. We have developed engineering systems that, through the use of computer-aided technology, permit customization of homes and assist with product development and enhancement. We work with a variety of partners to meet the expanding range of housing needs, including home buyer's private land, planned neighborhoods, recreational or resort properties and workforce accommodations for agriculture and industry.
We employ a concerted effort to identify niche market opportunities where our diverse product lines and custom building capabilities provide us with a competitive advantage. We are focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern home buyer. Our green building initiatives involve the creation of an energy efficient envelope, including higher utilization of renewable materials and provide lower utility costs. We also build homes designed to use alternative energy sources, such as solar.
3
Once a factory-built home is built at our facilities, it is then generally transported by independent trucking companies or our Company-owned trucks either to a retail sales center, planned community, housing development, work site or the home buyer's site. Distributors, or other independent installers utilized by us for homes sold through our Company-owned retail stores, are responsible for placing the home on site and, in most instances, arranging for connections to utilities and providing installation and finish-out services. Although manufactured homes are designed to be transportable, cost considerations result in very few being moved from their original site after installation.
Factory-built Housing Segment
Manufacturing Operations. Our manufacturing facilities employ between approximately 80 to 250 employees each. Most homes are constructed in one or more floor sections or modules on a permanently affixed steel or wood support chassis. Each section is assembled in stages beginning with the construction of the chassis, followed by the addition of other constructed and purchased components, and ending with a final quality control inspection. The efficiency of the assembly-line process and the benefits of constructing homes in a controlled factory environment enable us to produce quality homes in less time and at a lower cost per square foot than building homes on individual sites.
We operate a total of 31 homebuilding production lines in Millersburg and Woodburn, Oregon; Riverside,
California; Nampa, Idaho; Phoenix, Glendale and Goodyear, Arizona; Deming, New Mexico; Duncan, Oklahoma; Austin, Fort Worth, Seguin and Waco, Texas; Ojinaga, Mexico (2); Montevideo, Minnesota; Dorchester, Wisconsin; Nappanee and Goshen, Indiana; Lafayette, Tennessee; Douglas and Moultrie, Georgia; Shippenville (two lines) and Emlenton, Pennsylvania; Martinsville and Rocky Mount, Virginia; Crouse and Hamlet, North Carolina; and Ocala and Plant City, Florida. These manufacturing facilities range from approximately 79,000 to 341,000 square feet of floor space. The production schedules for our manufacturing facilities are based on wholesale orders received from independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. Our facilities are structured to operate on a one shift per day, five days per week basis, and a typical home is completed in approximately six production days.
Manufactured housing is a regional business and the primary geographic market for a typical manufacturing facility is within a cost-effective shipping radius of 350 miles. Each of our manufacturing facilities serves multiple distributors and a number of one-time purchasers. Because homes are produced to fill existing wholesale orders, our factories generally do not carry finished goods inventories, except for homes awaiting delivery. Materials used in homebuilding operations are mainly standard items carried by major suppliers and consist of wood, wood products, steel, gypsum wallboard, windows, doors, fiberglass insulation, carpet, vinyl, fasteners, plumbing materials, aluminum, appliances and electrical items. Fluctuations in the cost of materials and labor may affect gross margins from home sales to the extent that costs cannot be efficiently matched to the home sales price. We continue to monitor and react to inflation in these materials by maintaining a focus on our product pricing in response to higher materials costs, but such product pricing increases may lag behind the escalation of such costs.
From time to time and to varying degrees, we may experience shortages in the availability of materials and/or labor in the markets served. Availability of these inputs has not caused significant production halts in the current period, but we have experienced periodic shutdowns in other periods and shortages of primary building materials have caused production inefficiencies as we have needed to change processes in response to the delay in materials. These shortages may also result in extended order backlogs, delays in the delivery of homes and reduced gross margins from home sales.
It is difficult to predict the future of housing demand, employee availability, our supply chain or the Company's performance and operations. Our home order backlog at March 30, 2024 was approximately $191 million in wholesale sales values, down $53 million from $244 million one year earlier. Distributors may cancel orders prior to production without penalty. After production of a particular home has commenced, the order becomes non- cancelable and the distributor is obligated to take delivery of the home. Accordingly, until production of a particular home has commenced, we do not consider order backlog to be firm orders. We continue to focus on balancing the production levels and workforce size with the demand for our product offerings to maximize efficiencies.
4
Distribution. We sold 16,928, 19,376 and 16,697 factory-built homes in fiscal years 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively, through Company-owned and independent distribution channels.
As of March 30, 2024, there were a total of 79 Company-owned retail stores, located in Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Florida and New York. Forty-seven of the Company-owned retail stores are located in Texas. Company-owned retail stores are generally located on main roads or highways with high visibility, each having a sales office, which is generally a factory-built structure, and a variety of model homes of various sizes, floor plans, features and prices. Customers most often custom order a home to be built at one of our manufacturing facilities, or they may purchase a home from the inventory of homes maintained at retail locations, including model homes. Model homes may be displayed in a residential setting with sidewalks and landscaping. Each sales center usually employs a manager and one to five salespersons, who are compensated through a combination of salary and commission. We internally finance home inventories at Company-owned retail stores.
As of March 30, 2024, we had a network of independent distributors, of whom 10% were in North Carolina, 9% in Arizona, 6% in each of Florida and Texas, 5% each in California, New York and South Carolina, based on the quantity of wholesale shipments during fiscal year 2024. The remaining 54% were in 41 other states and Canada. As is common in the industry, our independent distributors typically sell homes produced by other manufacturers in addition to those we produce. Some independent distributors operate multiple sales outlets. No independent distributor accounted for 10% or more of factory-built housing revenue during any fiscal year within the three-year period ended March 30, 2024.
We continually seek to increase wholesale shipments by growing sales at existing independent distributors and by identifying new independent distributors to sell our homes. We provide comprehensive sales and product training, either physically or virtually, to independent retail sales associates, including providing opportunities to visit our manufacturing facilities to discuss and view new product designs as they are developed. These training seminars facilitate the sale of our homes by increasing the skill and knowledge of the retail sales consultants. In addition, we display our products at trade shows and support our distributors through the distribution of floor plan literature, brochures, decor selection displays, point of sale promotional material and Internet-based marketing assistance.
Independent distributors frequently finance a portion of their home purchases through wholesale floor plan financing arrangements. In most cases, we receive a deposit or a commitment from the distributor's lender for each home ordered. We then manufacture the home and ship it at the distributor's expense. Payment is due from the lender upon shipment of the product. For a description of wholesale floor plan financing arrangements used by independent distributors and our obligations in connection with these arrangements, see "Company Provided Financing - Commercial Financing" below.
Warranties. We provide the retail home buyer a one-year limited warranty covering defects in material or
workmanship in home structure, plumbing and electrical systems. Nonstructural components of a cosmetic nature are generally warranted for 120 days from the date of delivery, except in specific cases where state laws require longer warranty terms. The warranty does not extend to installation and setup of the home, as the distributor is generally responsible for these activities. Appliances, floor coverings, roofing and certain other components are warranted by their original manufacturer for various lengths of time.
Financial Services Segment
Finance. We provide a source of retail home buyer financing on competitive terms through our subsidiary, CountryPlace. We offer conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of numerous brands of factory-built homes sold by Company-owned retail stores and certain independent distributors, builders, communities and developers. We are authorized to directly endorse FHA Title I and Title II mortgage insurance, are an approved lender with the VA and the USDA under its Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program, are approved to issue GNMA-insuredmortgage-backed securities and are authorized to sell mortgages to, and service mortgages for, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Most loans originated by us are sold to investors, and we provide various loan servicing functions for non-affiliated entities under contract.
5
