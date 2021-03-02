Cavco Industries Announces New Park Model Facility in Arizona

PHOENIX, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced the purchase of a newly constructed building which will be developed into a production facility in Glendale, Arizona. The 118,000 square-foot-facility will be used for production of park models, cabins and cottages built under standards approved by the American National Standards Institute ("ANSI"), all of which are used as seasonal dwellings, resort developments and within the outdoor hospitality industry. With this new Glendale facility focusing on park model production, an existing production line at the Goodyear, Arizona facility, which was previously used for production of these units, will transition to production of homes built under the standards of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD code").



Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are excited to announce the addition of this facility to our existing manufacturing footprint. Not only will it allow us to better serve our park model customers with a dedicated facility, it will also create additional capacity for HUD code homes at our Goodyear factory to serve the Southwest region of the U.S."

Tim Gage, National Vice President of the Park Models and Specialty Product Division said, "The new facility will feature a state of the art production processes and full factory air conditioning, creating a highly efficient and employee-friendly workplace." He added, "Cavco has a long history of developing innovative products and close customer relationships in the park model market. With the transition into the new, dedicated Glendale facility, we will be able to take those customer relationships to a new level."

The new Glendale facility has an estimated completion date of December 2021 and will create nearly 200 new jobs for the area. More information on Cavco park models, cabins and cottages can be found at https://www.parkmodels.com.

About Cavco Industries, Inc.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments and marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. Cavco's finance subsidiary, Country Place Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco can be found at https://www.cavco.com.

