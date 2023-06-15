Advanced search
    CVCO   US1495681074

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
271.13 USD   -1.04%
Cavco Industries : Annual Report Fiscal 2023

06/15/2023
annual

R E P O R T

cavco industries, inc.

2023

INVESTOR RELATIONS

investor_relations@cavco.com

The Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be found in the SEC EDGAR database at www.sec.gov

Transfer Agent &

Registrar Computershare

Investor Services

250 Royall Street

Canton, MA 02021 Telephone: (888) 525-8755www.computershare.com

STOCK TRADING

The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the Symbol CVCO.

3636 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012-1998 602.256.6263 / cavcohomes.com

ABOUT CAVCO

Cavco Industries, Inc., Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments.

Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures.

Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/ servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Steven G. Bunger,

Chairman

President & Chief

Executive Officer,

Pro Box Storage, Inc.

William C. Boor

President & Chief

Executive Officer,

Cavco Industries, Inc.

Susan L. Blount

Retired Executive

Vice President &

General Counsel,

Prudential Financial Inc.

Julia W. Sze

Impact Investment Strategy Julia W. Sze Consulting

OFFICERS

William C. Boor

President & Chief

Executive Officer

Allison K. Aden

Executive VP,

Chief Financial

Officer & Treasurer

Mickey R. Dragash

Executive VP, General

Counsel, Corporate

Secretary & Chief

Compliance Officer

Steven K. Like

Senior VP, Corporate

Development

Paul W. Bigbee

Chief Accounting Officer

David A. Greenblatt

Retired Senior Vice

President & Deputy

General Counsel,

Eagle Materials Inc.

Richard A. Kerley

Retired Senior Vice

President & Chief

Financial Officer,

Peter Piper, Inc.

Steven W. Moster

President & Chief

Executive Officer,

Viad Corp

Anthony R. Crutcher

Chief Information Officer

Colleen J. Rogers

Senior VP, Marketing & Communications

Brian R. Cira

President, Manufactured Housing

Matthew A. Niño

President - Retail

Gavin M. Ryan

President, Standard

Casualty Company

Lyle D. Zeller

President, CountryPlace

Mortgage

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

FY 2023 demonstrated that the near-term cyclic nature of our industry remains and requires effective management. We entered the year with historically high backlogs and demand that significantly outpaced the industry's ability to produce. As interest rates and inflation spiked and general economic uncertainty increased, demand receded, resulting in shrinking backlogs and reduced production schedules. We reacted quickly and decisively to these changing market conditions and finished with our thirteenth consecutive year of growth in revenue and earnings. We increased net revenues by 32% and pre-tax income by 45%. Over the past 5 years, we have grown net revenue and pre-tax income at annualized rates of 20% and 31% respectively.

At Cavco, we understand these cycles and stay prepared to manage them while at the same time keeping our eyes on the larger opportunity to provide desperately needed affordable housing solutions. Operating with an intense focus on our cost structure and maintaining a conservative balance sheet support our ability to manage for the long term with strategic consistency. Our country continues to face a critical deficit of affordable housing resulting from under producing since 2008. Housing supply issues are particularly severe for lower cost homes, as site-builders are increasingly unable to supply first time and retirement buyers. Our confidence in the large, fundamental need for our homes underpins our growth and investment strategies.

Cavco's progress in FY 2023 demonstrates our ability to manage the near-term while investing for the future.

  1. Our new climate-controlled facility in Glendale, Arizona, which opened last summer, increases our capacity and capability to grow the Park Model market, where Cavco has long been an industry leader. Notably, solar energy provides 60% of the plant's electricity requirements.
  1. Last fall we opened our new Hamlet, North Carolina facility and transitioned the plant to single-familyfactory-built homes. Working closely with the previous site owner, we were able to provide continued employment throughout the change, benefiting both the employees and Cavco with a strong, in-place team ready to rapidly start-up the new operation.
  1. In the 4th quarter, we completed the purchase of Solitaire Homes, bringing 4 additional production lines into the Cavco network. Solitaire's well-established Mexico operation has two low-cost production lines that receive materials from the US and ship completed homes back to our domestic market. Additionally, the Solitaire Homes acquisition brings 22 retail stores that bolster our distribution channels in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.
  1. This year, we also launched cavcohomes.com, our new home digital marketplace. For prospective homebuyers, the site provides a seamless shopping experience with access to products from across our family of brands. For our independent retailers, it provides customizable micro-sites they can easily manage directly, generating targeted sales leads and strengthening their relationship with Cavco.

In addition to these major investment milestones, we continued our fundamental work to provide a safe and respectful workplace where our co-workers can achieve success. Several years ago, we placed our people at the core of our overall strategy based on our commitment to the idea that we do our best for all our stakeholders when we invest in the success of our associates. This year we continued to enhance benefits, improve our impactful learning and development programs and expand career progression processes. We also initiated Homes for Our Own, an educational and financial assistance initiative to assist our associates in preparing for and achieving home ownership for themselves and their families. You can learn more about these efforts and others by visiting our new ESG website at cavcohomes.com/esg and in our upcoming third Corporate Responsibility Report.

As I mentioned earlier, our focus on long-term value creation and our conservative balance sheet support a strategic consistency while we manage ever-shiftingnear-term industry dynamics. The last two fiscal years demonstrate our commitment to that consistent execution. Over that period, we have invested $247 million in acquisitions and $58 million in internal capital projects, including the new Glendale and Hamlet plants. We also returned $103 million to our shareholders through share repurchases. All this while remaining corporate debt-free with a $271 million cash balance.

The factory-built housing industry has exciting opportunities ahead. We represent the most economical, unsubsidized form of home ownership. Our quality products compare favorably with similar site-built homes. In fact, site builders are increasingly unable to compete with us at low to moderate price points. And factory-built housing is considerably more environmentally friendly with lower waste and more efficient use of resources, including labor. Outdated zoning barriers are also being challenged and addressed at all levels of government, opening new markets for factory-built solutions.

At Cavco, we are working hard to build a better company that is ready to continue taking advantage of these opportunities and expand our impact by providing more deserving families with the wealth-building and security advantages of home ownership. All 7,000 Cavco team members contribute to that objective every day we build, sell, fund and insure a family's new home.

On behalf of everyone at Cavco, we want to thank you, our owners, for your continued confidence and support. We consider you our partners in our important work, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in FY 2024.

June 15, 2023

Disclaimer

Cavco Industries Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 2 025 M - -
Net income 2024 209 M - -
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 11,5x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 2 374 M 2 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2025 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
William C. Boor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison K. Aden CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Steven G. Bunger Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Crutcher Chief Information Officer
Mickey R. Dragash Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.21.10%2 374
D.R. HORTON, INC.27.44%38 746
LENNAR CORPORATION28.19%32 664
NVR, INC.27.62%19 113
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.23.43%17 737
PULTEGROUP, INC.60.88%16 351
