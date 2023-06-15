Cavco Industries : Annual Report Fiscal 2023

In addition to these major investment milestones, we continued our fundamental work to provide a safe and respectful workplace where our co-workers can achieve success. Several years ago, we placed our people at the core of our overall strategy based on our commitment to the idea that we do our best for all our stakeholders when we invest in the success of our associates. This year we continued to enhance benefits, improve our impactful learning and development programs and expand career progression processes. We also initiated Homes for Our Own, an educational and financial assistance initiative to assist our associates in preparing for and achieving home ownership for themselves and their families. You can learn more about these efforts and others by visiting our new ESG website at cavcohomes.com/esg and in our upcoming third Corporate Responsibility Report.

As I mentioned earlier, our focus on long-term value creation and our conservative balance sheet support a strategic consistency while we manage ever-shiftingnear-term industry dynamics. The last two fiscal years demonstrate our commitment to that consistent execution. Over that period, we have invested $247 million in acquisitions and $58 million in internal capital projects, including the new Glendale and Hamlet plants. We also returned $103 million to our shareholders through share repurchases. All this while remaining corporate debt-free with a $271 million cash balance.

The factory-built housing industry has exciting opportunities ahead. We represent the most economical, unsubsidized form of home ownership. Our quality products compare favorably with similar site-built homes. In fact, site builders are increasingly unable to compete with us at low to moderate price points. And factory-built housing is considerably more environmentally friendly with lower waste and more efficient use of resources, including labor. Outdated zoning barriers are also being challenged and addressed at all levels of government, opening new markets for factory-built solutions.

At Cavco, we are working hard to build a better company that is ready to continue taking advantage of these opportunities and expand our impact by providing more deserving families with the wealth-building and security advantages of home ownership. All 7,000 Cavco team members contribute to that objective every day we build, sell, fund and insure a family's new home.

On behalf of everyone at Cavco, we want to thank you, our owners, for your continued confidence and support. We consider you our partners in our important work, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in FY 2024.