Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cavco Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVCO   US1495681074

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cavco Industries : Press Release dated May 3, 2021

05/03/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For additional information, contact:
Mark Fusler
Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com
News Release
Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavco.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES CHARLEY LOTT TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF FLEETWOOD HOMES, INC.; BRIAN CIRA NAMED PRESIDENT, MANUFACTURED HOUSING OF CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

PHOENIX, AZ, May 3, 2021 - Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) ('Cavco' or the 'Company') announces that after a career of more than 50 years as a respected leader in the manufactured home industry, Charley Lott has decided to retire from Cavco's subsidiary Fleetwood Homes, Inc. and as head of the Company's manufactured housing organization effective July 9, 2021.

Charley Lott began his career with Fleetwood Enterprises at their plant in Douglas, Georgia, in 1970. Ten years later, Charley joined Flintstone Industries, a small, private manufacturer, where, as President, he led the company to increase revenues tenfold and was instrumental in taking the company public. In 1987, Charley returned to Fleetwood and ultimately was named head of the company's 40-plus plant manufacturing operation. In 2008, Charley joined Cavco as part of the Fleetwood acquisition and has played a critical role in the Company's growth and success over the last thirteen years.

Upon Charley's retirement, Brian Cira will assume the role of President, Manufactured Housing. He started his 38-year industry career with Redman Homes in 1983. After a brief time with Skyline Homes, Brian joined Fairmont Homes in sales and worked his way up to become president. Brian joined Cavco in 2015 with the purchase of Fairmont Homes. In his new role, Brian will assume leadership of Cavco's manufacturing plants and the associated functions of sales, purchasing, engineering, and product development.

Bill Boor, President and CEO, commented, 'We want to congratulate Charley on a remarkable 50-year career. Recently, he was inducted into the MH/RV Hall of Fame, which is well-deserved recognition of his significant contributions, not only to Fleetwood and Cavco, but also to our industry as a whole. Throughout his career, he has helped countless people in our industry grow and achieve their personal goals. Charley's impact on the Company's consistent success cannot be overstated and will continue to be felt for many years to come.'

Mr. Boor continued, 'Brian leads with enthusiasm, a positive attitude and a focus on results and continuous improvement. I look forward to our work together during an exciting time for our company.'

About Cavco Industries, Inc.
Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments and marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. Cavco's finance subsidiary, Country Place Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco can be found at https://www.cavco.com.

Disclaimer

Cavco Industries Inc. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:43pCAVCO INDUSTRIES  : Press Release dated May 3, 2021
PU
03:03pCAVCO INDUSTRIES  : Announces Charley Lott to Retire; Brian Cira Named President..
PU
02:58pCAVCO INDUSTRIES INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
02:45pCAVCO INDUSTRIES  : Announces Charley Lott to Retire as President of Fleetwood H..
AQ
02:45pCavco Industries, Inc. Announces Charley Lott to Retire as President of Fleet..
GL
04/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cavco Industries Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivativ..
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cavco Industries Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Op..
MT
03/03CAVCO INDUSTRIES  : Announces New Park Model Facility In Arizona.
AQ
03/02Cavco Industries Announces New Park Model Facility in Arizona
GL
02/23CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 095 M - -
Net income 2021 69,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 956 M 1 956 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cavco Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 234,00 $
Last Close Price 209,43 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William C. Boor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bigbee Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven G. Bunger Non-Executive Chairman
Mickey R. Dragash Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
David A. Greenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.19.37%1 925
D.R. HORTON, INC.42.61%35 432
LENNAR CORPORATION35.90%31 600
NVR, INC.23.00%18 264
PULTEGROUP, INC.37.11%15 547
PERSIMMON PLC13.19%13 801
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ