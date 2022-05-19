Log in
    CVCO   US1495681074

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 11:54:14 am EDT
228.12 USD   +1.01%
11:40aWEBCAST ALERT : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast
GL
05/05Nationwide Homes to Participate in May 10th Grand Opening of Martinsville's Award-Winning Five Points Neighborhood
AQ
04/22CAVCO INDUSTRIES : ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN NORTH CAROLINA, EXPANDING AFFORDABLE HOME PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES - Form 8-K
PU
Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

05/19/2022 | 11:40am EDT
PHOENIX, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 2, 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date:   May 27, 2022

Time:   1:00 p.m. ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 60 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also one of the leading producers of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.


