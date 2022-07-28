Log in
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

2022-07-28
249.13 USD   +1.99%
03:37pWEBCAST ALERT : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast
GL
06/24CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.(NASDAQGS : CVCO) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.(NASDAQGS : CVCO) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

07/28/2022 | 03:37pm EDT
PHOENIX, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended July 2, 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date:   August 5, 2022

Time:   1:00 p.m. ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also one of the leading producers of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 905 M - -
Net income 2023 195 M - -
Net Debt 2023 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 172 M 2 172 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 91,2%
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 244,26 $
Average target price 339,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Boor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison K. Aden CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Steven G. Bunger Non-Executive Chairman
Mickey R. Dragash Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
David A. Greenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.-23.10%2 172
D.R. HORTON, INC.-28.22%27 051
LENNAR CORPORATION-30.23%23 744
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.33%15 598
NVR, INC.-26.00%14 360
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-2.27%11 758