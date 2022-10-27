Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cavco Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVCO   US1495681074

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58 2022-10-27 pm EDT
223.64 USD   -0.88%
03:07pWebcast Alert : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast
GL
03:07pWebcast Alert : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast
GL
10/04Cavco Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility In The Tarheel State : Cavco Homes of North Carolina
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

10/27/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the second quarter ended October 1, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, November 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date:   November 4, 2022

Time:   1:00 p.m. ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.


Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
Investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavcoindustries.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:07pWebcast Alert : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Relea..
GL
03:07pWebcast Alert : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Relea..
GL
10/04Cavco Industries Opens New Manufactu : Cavco Homes of North Carolina
AQ
10/04Cavco Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility i..
CI
09/26Cavco Industries Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23Cavco Industries Reports Acceptance of Settlement in SEC Action
AQ
09/152022 Homes on the Hill - Cavco Industries, Inc.
AQ
08/05CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/05Cavco Industries Fiscal Q1 EPS, Revenue Higher; Shares Rise Friday
MT
08/05Transcript : Cavco Industries, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 242 M - -
Net income 2023 223 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 007 M 2 007 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cavco Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 225,62 $
Average target price 373,33 $
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Boor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison K. Aden CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Steven G. Bunger Non-Executive Chairman
Mickey R. Dragash Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
David A. Greenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.-28.97%2 007
D.R. HORTON, INC.-30.56%26 169
LENNAR CORPORATION-32.33%22 383
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.25%13 580
NVR, INC.-29.17%13 443
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.36%11 196