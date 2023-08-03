Caverion Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the construction industry. It designs, builds and maintains user-friendly and energy-efficient solutions for buildings, infrastructure and industrial plants. Caverion Oyj offers all building systems in properties, including HVAC systems, security, fire safety and telecommunications systems, as well as the automation that controls them. The Company's operations are divided into two segments: Projects and Services. The Project segment comprises technical installation and large projects, while Services segment includes technical maintenance and managed services. The Company's primary markets are Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany and Austria.