Half-year Financial Report January-June 2023
Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO
Mikko Kettunen, CFO
3 August 2023
- Half-yearFinancial Report 1-6/2023
Agenda
- Q2 2023 in brief
- Financial performance
- Guidance
- Status of the public tender offers
1. Q2 2023 in brief
- Half-yearFinancial Report 1-6/2023
Q2 2023 highlights
Performance improvement continued
- 8.6% organic revenue growth, solid order backlog expected to support revenue growth also going forward.
- Adjusted EBITA improved by 11.4 percent.
- Acquisitions continued in line with strategy.
- Bain consortium decided not to complete its tender offer.
Revenue
628.2 EURm
(577.0)
Adjusted EBITA
25.5 EURm (22.9)
4.1% margin (4.0%)
Revenue growth 8.6% organic (4.7%) 8.9% total (5.9%)
Operating cash flow -12.7EURm(-9.3)
before financial and tax items
Order backlog 2,004.8 EURm (1,907.9), +5.1%
Revenue distribution Services 63.6% (66.0%) Projects 36.4% (34.0%)
- Half-yearFinancial Report 1-6/2023
Operating environment Q2 2023
Economic uncertainty still impacted the market
Services 63.6% (66.0%) of Group Q2 2023 revenue
- The market demand and general investment activity remained positive.
- Caverion has continued to see a general increasing interest for services supporting sustainability.
- There has also been increasing interest towards long-term and large-scale service agreements.
- Growth has been limited by the availability of competent workforce and delays in the supply chain.
Projects 36.4% (34.0%) of Group Q2 2023 revenue
- The increasing interest rates have as much as stalled certain segments of the building construction market. The residential construction market, however, does not have a significant role in Caverion's Projects business portfolio.
- On the other hand, the demand in certain other businesses, such as renewable energy related projects, has been strong.
- For Caverion's Projects business as a whole, the market demand has remained mostly stable.
