Caverion Oyj : Annual Review 2022

Caverion is an expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Customers can trust our expert guidance during the entire lifecycle of their buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites. Our offering covers the installation and maintenance of base and smart technologies all the way to managed services, advisory and engineering services and digital solutions.

Our customers are supported by almost 14,500 professionals in 10 countries in Northern and Central Europe. Our revenue in 2022 was over EUR 2.3 billion. Caverion's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion's head office is located in Vantaa, Finland.