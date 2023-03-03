Caverion Oyj : Annual Review 2022

Investments...................................................................................in associated companies and joint
77
Consolidated statement of financial position
38
3.3
Trade and other payables
53
5.8
ventures
Consolidated statement of cash flows
39
3.4
Provisions
54
Employee benefit obligations
79
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
40
3.5
Deferred tax assets and liabilities
55
5.9
Lease agreements
82
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
42
4
Business combinations and capital expenditure
58
5.10
Commitments and contingent liabilities
83
6
Others
85
1
Basis of preparation
42
4.1
Acquisitions and disposals
59
4.2
Goodwill
63
6.1
Key management compensation
86
2
Financial performance
45
4.3
Tangible and intangible assets
65
6.2
Share-based payments
87
5
Capital structure
68
6.3
Related party transactions
90
2.1
Revenue from contracts with customers
46
6.4
Subsidiaries
90
2.2
Costs and expenses
48
5.1
Capital management
69
6.5
Events after the reporting date
91
2.3
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
49
5.2
Shareholders' equity
69
Parent company financial statements, FAS
92
2.4
Financial income and expenses
49
5.3
Change in net debt
71
2.5
Income taxes
50
5.4
Financial assets and liabilities by category
72
Signatures to the Board of Directors' report and Financial
2.6
Earnings per share
50
statements and Auditor's note
105
Auditor's report
106
Independent Auditor's report on Caverion Oyj's ESEF
110
Consolidated Financial statements
1 Basis of preparation
2 Financial performance
3 Working capital and deferred
4 Business combinations and
5 Capital structure
6 Others
taxes
capital expenditure
2 Caverion Annual Review 2022
We enable
performance and people's wellbeing in smart and sustainable built environments
IN BRIEF
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT
KEY FIGURES
CONSOLIDATED
PARENT COMPANY
AUDITOR'S REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CaverionIn Brief- Building Performance
Caverion is an expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Customers can trust our expert guidance during the entire lifecycle of their buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites. Our offering covers the installation and maintenance of base and smart technologies all the way to managed services, advisory and engineering services and digital solutions.
Our customers are supported by almost 14,500 professionals in 10 countries in Northern and Central Europe. Our revenue in 2022 was over EUR 2.3 billion. Caverion's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion's head office is located in Vantaa, Finland.
Sustainable impact
What makes our company unique is that we create sustainable impact for every customer with the solutions we design and deliver, reliably and transparently every time. Sustainable impact for our customers means we develop and deliver long-lasting solutions for their built assets and improve the sustainability and energy efficiency of their built environment.
Caverion is a member of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. In February 2022, Caverion committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which is driving ambitious climate action.
Our business units: Services and Projects
Services
Caverion is a partner for its customers within built environment services, from technical maintenance, installation and property management services to solutions based on smart technologies and advisory services. Being a forerunner in sustainability, digitalisation and technology, supported by a wide local service network, we are able to offer our customers reliable, transparent and high-quality services nationwide and internationally. Our focus is on supporting our customers' core business and delivering impactful outcomes: carbon footprint decreases, energy savings, improved end-user satisfaction and optimal building conditions.
Our goal is to be a leading service company and our customers' trusted partner, and to profitably grow faster than the market.
Projects
Caverion delivers building technology and infrastructure projects for new building investments and modernisations. As a lifecycle partner with design & build expertise, we install all building technologies. We enable our customers' building performance with smart and energy efficient solutions, always focusing on connectivity and human-centric design. Our customers count on us for future-proof installations and technical solutions that comply with regulations and the safety and sustainability requirements of the future.
As a selective master of projects, our goal is to set the optimal foundation for a long-term customer relationship which we further grow with our service capabilities throughout the entire lifecycle.
For industrial customers
Caverion improves production efficiency, operational reliability and maintenance processes for its industrial customers. We help them meet increasing sustainability requirements and develop towards knowledge-based management and operator-driven reliability. When the customers' production or energy generation assets and processes operate as planned, production disruptions, uncontrolled emissions and waste are minimised. Caverion offers solutions for the entire lifecycle of the investment - from pre- engineering to implementation and ensuring production continuity.