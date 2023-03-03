Advanced search
Caverion Oyj : Annual Review 2022

03/03/2023
Table of contents

In Brief

4

Disclosure regarding non-financial information

22

Calculation of key figures

33

Board of Directors' Report

12

Key figures

32

Shareholders

35

AUDITED

Consolidated financial statements, IFRS

37

3

Working capital and deferred taxes

51

5.5

Financial risk management

74

Consolidated income statement

37

3.1

Inventories

52

5.6

Derivative instruments

76

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

37

3.2

Trade and other receivables

52

5.7

Investments...................................................................................in associated companies and joint

77

Consolidated statement of financial position

38

3.3

Trade and other payables

53

5.8

ventures

Consolidated statement of cash flows

39

3.4

Provisions

54

Employee benefit obligations

79

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

40

3.5

Deferred tax assets and liabilities

55

5.9

Lease agreements

82

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

42

4

Business combinations and capital expenditure

58

5.10

Commitments and contingent liabilities

83

6

Others

85

1

Basis of preparation

42

4.1

Acquisitions and disposals

59

4.2

Goodwill

63

6.1

Key management compensation

86

2

Financial performance

45

4.3

Tangible and intangible assets

65

6.2

Share-based payments

87

5

Capital structure

68

6.3

Related party transactions

90

2.1

Revenue from contracts with customers

46

6.4

Subsidiaries

90

2.2

Costs and expenses

48

5.1

Capital management

69

6.5

Events after the reporting date

91

2.3

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

49

5.2

Shareholders' equity

69

Parent company financial statements, FAS

92

2.4

Financial income and expenses

49

5.3

Change in net debt

71

2.5

Income taxes

50

5.4

Financial assets and liabilities by category

72

Signatures to the Board of Directors' report and Financial

2.6

Earnings per share

50

statements and Auditor's note

105

Auditor's report

106

Independent Auditor's report on Caverion Oyj's ESEF

110

Consolidated Financial statements

1 Basis of preparation

2 Financial performance

3 Working capital and deferred

4 Business combinations and

5 Capital structure

6 Others

taxes

capital expenditure

We enable

performance and people's wellbeing in smart and sustainable built environments

CaverionIn Brief- Building Performance

Caverion is an expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Customers can trust our expert guidance during the entire lifecycle of their buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites. Our offering covers the installation and maintenance of base and smart technologies all the way to managed services, advisory and engineering services and digital solutions.

Our customers are supported by almost 14,500 professionals in 10 countries in Northern and Central Europe. Our revenue in 2022 was over EUR 2.3 billion. Caverion's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion's head office is located in Vantaa, Finland.

Sustainable impact

What makes our company unique is that we create sustainable impact for every customer with the solutions we design and deliver, reliably and transparently every time. Sustainable impact for our customers means we develop and deliver long-lasting solutions for their built assets and improve the sustainability and energy efficiency of their built environment.

Caverion is a member of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. In February 2022, Caverion committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which is driving ambitious climate action.

Our business units: Services and Projects

Services

Caverion is a partner for its customers within built environment services, from technical maintenance, installation and property management services to solutions based on smart technologies and advisory services. Being a forerunner in sustainability, digitalisation and technology, supported by a wide local service network, we are able to offer our customers reliable, transparent and high-quality services nationwide and internationally. Our focus is on supporting our customers' core business and delivering impactful outcomes: carbon footprint decreases, energy savings, improved end-user satisfaction and optimal building conditions.

Our goal is to be a leading service company and our customers' trusted partner, and to profitably grow faster than the market.

Projects

Caverion delivers building technology and infrastructure projects for new building investments and modernisations. As a lifecycle partner with design & build expertise, we install all building technologies. We enable our customers' building performance with smart and energy efficient solutions, always focusing on connectivity and human-centric design. Our customers count on us for future-proof installations and technical solutions that comply with regulations and the safety and sustainability requirements of the future.

As a selective master of projects, our goal is to set the optimal foundation for a long-term customer relationship which we further grow with our service capabilities throughout the entire lifecycle.

For industrial customers

Caverion improves production efficiency, operational reliability and maintenance processes for its industrial customers. We help them meet increasing sustainability requirements and develop towards knowledge-based management and operator-driven reliability. When the customers' production or energy generation assets and processes operate as planned, production disruptions, uncontrolled emissions and waste are minimised. Caverion offers solutions for the entire lifecycle of the investment - from pre- engineering to implementation and ensuring production continuity.

