    CAV1V   FI4000062781

CAVERION OYJ

(CAV1V)
05/23 04:17:01 am EDT
4.810 EUR   +0.10%
Caverion Oyj : Construction company Q-gruppen and Caverion continue their partnership – next project at Barkaby Station in Stockholm

05/23/2022 | 04:16am EDT
23.05.2022 Press release
Construction company Q-gruppen and Caverion continue their partnership - next project at Barkaby Station in Stockholm

Caverion and construction company Q-gruppen have signed an agreement for the construction of the Barkarby Station "Northern Entrance" in Stockholm, Sweden. Caverion is responsible for the technical installation of automation, security, electricity and information and telecommunications solutions in the project, which runs from May 2022 to November 2025. The end customer is the Swedish Transport Administration.

"We really look forward to continuing to develop our cooperation with Caverion in this challenging project. In Q-gruppen, we set high standards for ourselves, but also for our partners. It is through good cooperation based on mutual respect, a transparent approach and common goals that we will together ensure a successful project implementation. We also have a good working relationship with the customer, the Swedish Transport Administration," says Jan Henriksson, CEO of Q-gruppen.

Caverion has previously collaborated with Q-gruppen on the Fridhemsplan and Citybanan, Odenplan projects in Stockholm.

"Q-gruppen is a professional partner and with our common goal - enabling a good working environment and profitability - we are excited to enter into this project. This assignment gives us a foothold in Barkarby, a very strong expanding part of Stockholm and an infrastructure project that is in line with our strategy", says Stefhan Markström, District Manager Projects, Caverion Sweden.

Barkarby Station is located in Järfälla north of Stockholm and is part of the Mälarbanan railway line. The new part of the Barkarby Station, Northern Entrance, creates a connection between train, metro and bus services, connecting to both the new Akalla-Barkarby metro station and the new bus terminal.

Illustrations:White Arkitekter

Downloads

Disclaimer

Caverion Oyj published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
