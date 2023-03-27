Caverion Oyj : Geothermal heat for buildings - Caverion and St1 Lähienergia combine expertise in geothermal projects for large-scale buildings in Finland

27.03.2023 Press release Geothermal heat for buildings - Caverion and St1 Lähienergia combine expertise in geothermal projects for large-scale buildings in Finland

Caverion and St1 Lähienergia, part of the energy company St1, are developing geothermal business and collaborating in the delivery of advanced geothermal projects for buildings. Both companies contribute to the strategic partnership with complementary expertise: Caverion with building technology and heat pump technology capabilities and St1 Lähienergia with geology, geophysics and drilling expertise.

"This cooperation will enable us to offer even more competitive solutions for the heating of housing companies and commercial properties, for example. St1 will continue the strong development of geothermal heat production. Advanced geothermal solutions will play an important role in the transition to emission-free heat production," says Miika Johansson, Director, Renewable Energy, St1 Nordic Oy.

As part of the cooperation agreement, nine experts from the installation and project management unit of St1 Lähienergia will transfer to Caverion.

"We are very happy about our partnership with St1. More and more customers are interested in utilising geothermal energy and now we can offer them a wider range of renewable energy solutions. Together with St1, we can implement geothermal projects on a significant scale and ensure energy-wise choices," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland division.

The green transition in energy production requires both innovative development work and significant investments in new emission-free energy solutions. Geothermal is one of the key forms of emission-free energy and saves both energy and the environment.

Read more about Caverion's energy efficiency services