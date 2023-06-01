Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Caverion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAV1V   FI4000062781

CAVERION OYJ

(CAV1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:42:52 2023-06-01 am EDT
8.370 EUR   -0.36%
05:49aCaverion Extends Contract for Maintenance of Properties at Finland's Helsinki Airport
MT
05:40aCaverion Oyj : and Finnair's partnership continues with new agreement
PU
05/24North Holdings 3 Drops Caverion Bid as Stake Falls Short of Threshold Requirement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caverion Oyj : and Finnair's partnership continues with new agreement

06/01/2023 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01.06.2023 Press release
Caverion's and Finnair's partnership continues with new agreement

Caverion's and Finnair's partnership continues with new agreement

Caverion will continue as Finnair's partner in the technical maintenance of the properties at Helsinki Airport. The agreement covers around 15 properties with a total area of more than 130 000 m2 and continues the cooperation started in 2007.

"Finnair's operating environment has changed a lot in recent years. Caverion has been able to respond flexibly to our new needs and together we have developed new ways of working, processes and tools," says Arne Ziessler, Finnair's Head of Facilities.

Caverion is responsible for the preventive maintenance and repairs of the building systems in the properties. The properties are connected to Caverion's remote centre and Finnair has access to the Caverion SmartView platform, which enables smooth operational processes. The cooperation has developed maintenance operations and ways to improve cost-efficiency by modernising processes.

"We are happy with our long-term partnership with Finnair. During the years, we have learned the specific characteristics and requirements of air transport. We have tailored our operating procedures and individual work activities to best support Finnair's own operations," says Raimo Ojanen, Vice President, Caverion Finland

Technical maintenance analyses, ensures and optimises the operation of technical systems. Smart maintenance solutions enable predictable and safe maintenance and operation of the building. The technical disciplines in the building stay in good condition for a longer period of time and operate in an energy-wise way.

Read more about our technical maintenance services

Downloads

Attachments

Disclaimer

Caverion Oyj published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 09:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAVERION OYJ
05:49aCaverion Extends Contract for Maintenance of Properties at Finland's Helsinki Airport
MT
05:40aCaverion Oyj : and Finnair's partnership continues with new agreement
PU
05/24North Holdings 3 Drops Caverion Bid as Stake Falls Short of Threshold Requirement
MT
05/24Final results of North Holdings 3 Oy's public tender offer for all the shares in Caveri..
AQ
05/24Changes in Caverion's Group Management Board
AQ
05/24Caverion Oyj Announces Management Board Changes
CI
05/24Caverion Oyj Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/19Preliminary results of North Holdings 3 Oy's public tender offer for all the shares in ..
AQ
05/17Triton Extends Offer Period for Caverion Takeover Amid Pending Regulatory Nod
MT
05/17Crayfish bidco oy extends the offer period under the voluntary recommended cash tender ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAVERION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 406 M 2 564 M 2 564 M
Net income 2023 64,9 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net Debt 2023 209 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 1 151 M 1 227 M 1 227 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 14 641
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart CAVERION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Caverion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVERION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,40 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacob Gotzsche President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Johannes Kettunen Chief Financial Officer
Mats Olof Mikael Paulsson Chairman
Elina Kaura Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Markus Henrik Timo Ehrnrooth Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVERION OYJ21.21%1 227
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.49%37 731
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.80%27 400
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-20.68%22 829
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.41%21 895
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.51%19 668
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer