CAVERION OYJ

CAVERION OYJ

(CAV1V)
News 
All News

Caverion Oyj : to continue partnership with the Technical University Munich - top-level research sets high requirements

12/07/2020 | 03:13am EST
Caverion and the Technical University Munich (TUM) have signed an extended contract on outsourcing the technical maintenance of the university campus Weihenstephan in Freising, near Munich. The agreement includes the technical disciplines of building automation, cooling, electricity and ventilation.

'The campus is known for top-level research. Consequently, the requirements for the building systems running in the background are high and complex. We need a reliable partner who ensures smooth operations,' says Robert Tafertshofer from the Building Management of the Campus Weihenstephan.The TUM campus in Weihenstephan houses among others the International Beverage Research Center and the Agricultural Science Centre. Laboratory and research spaces make up about 15,000 square meters of gross floor area. Around 3,760 students are currently enrolled.

Caverion provides computer-aided facility management to save time and money; the configurations and system aided workflows can also be utilised by the customer themselves for further other buildings. 'This is a real value-added service for our customer as they can further scale the maintenance set up including our security know-how,' says André Geselle, Caverion Branch Manager, Munich.

Photo: TUM

Disclaimer

Caverion Oyj published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
