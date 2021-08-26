Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Caverion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAV1V   FI4000062781

CAVERION OYJ

(CAV1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caverion Oyj : wins a EUR 41 million technical solutions project in Tampere region, Finland – Centralised wastewater treatment is one of the region's most significant environmental investments

08/26/2021 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
26.08.2021 Investor news
Caverion wins a EUR 41 million technical solutions project in Tampere region, Finland - Centralised wastewater treatment is one of the region's most significant environmental investments

Caverion wins a EUR 41 million technical solutions project in Tampere region, Finland - Centralised wastewater treatment is one of the region's most significant environmental investments

Caverion has been awarded the electrical and HVAC contracts for the Sulkavuori Central Wastewater Treatment Plant. The total value of the agreements signed with Tampere Region Wastewater Treatment is EUR 41 million. The total value of the construction work following the central treatment plant's excavation is EUR 161 million.

Sulkavuori Central Wastewater Treatment Plant will be built inside rock. Caverion's responsibilities include electrical and HVAC work as well as the installation of building automation and water mist systems.

'The wastewater treatment plant to be built in Sulkavuori is the most significant part of our project, which also includes two large wastewater pumping stations and wastewater transfer pipelines from the existing wastewater treatment plants in Tampere. The electrical and HVAC work included within the scope of Caverion's agreement is highly demanding and absolutely key to the future operation of the plant. We are pleased that these contracts will be carried out by an experienced contractor,' says Timo Heinonen, Managing Director of Tampere Region Wastewater Treatment.

'We are delighted with the trust the customer places in us and the opportunity to participate in this significant environmental investment in the Tampere region. We want to enable sustainable, safe and smart solutions for growing urban areas. Good cooperation between the project participants provides an excellent starting point for collective success,' says Ville Tamminen, Head of Division Finland at Caverion.

Wastewater treatment for the next 100 years

Underground construction and the large construction site present special challenges for the installation of technical solutions. The ventilation of underground spaces is subject to strict requirements due to the build-up of various gases, which requires a high level of treatment performance from the systems.

In addition to Caverion, the other implementation partners include the main contractor consortium consisting of Kreate Oy and Aki Hyrkkönen Oy as well as Skanska Infra Oy and Valmet Automation Oy. The work will start at the beginning of 2022 in Sulkavuori and finish at the end of 2025. The large project will centralise the wastewater treatment of six Tampere region municipalities in the Sulkavuori treatment plant.

The state-of-the-art central wastewater treatment plant represents a significant environmental investment. Its wastewater treatment performance will be so high that even while the population of the Tampere region and the amount of wastewater increase, the environmental load on Lake Pyhäjärvi and its downstream waterways will decrease and their recreational value will increase. The central wastewater treatment plant will ensure the effective regional treatment of wastewater for a long time to come and satisfies increasingly strict permit conditions. Wastewater can be treated in the Sulkavuori plant for the next 100 years.

Downloads

Disclaimer

Caverion Oyj published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAVERION OYJ
01:11aCAVERION OYJ : wins a EUR 41 million technical solutions project in Tampere regi..
PU
01:01aCAVERION OYJ : wins a EUR 41 million technical solutions project in Tampere regi..
AQ
08/25CAVERION OYJ : Conveyance of Caverion Corporation's own shares through a directe..
AQ
08/23CAVERION OYJ : 2021 08 Road Show Presentation
PU
08/18CAVERION OYJ : The RWTH Aachen University Hospital and Caverion partner for buil..
AQ
08/18The RWTH Aachen University Hospital and Caverion Partner for Building Automat..
CI
08/10ANNOUNCEMENT OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIO : Jacob Götzsche has purchased shares in Ca..
AQ
08/05Caverion Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/05CAVERION OYJ : Q2 2021 Half-year Financial Report (1.1 MB)
PU
08/05CAVERION OYJ : 2021 Q2 Presentation (5.5 MB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 208 M 2 597 M 2 597 M
Net income 2021 47,1 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net Debt 2021 122 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 1 012 M 1 189 M 1 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 14 958
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart CAVERION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Caverion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVERION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,43 €
Average target price 8,28 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mats Olof Mikael Paulsson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martti Ala-Härkönen Chief Financial Officer
Anne Helena Viitala EVP-Legal & Compliance, Group General Counsel
Markus Henrik Timo Ehrnrooth Vice Chairman
Göran Magnus Joachim Hallengren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAVERION OYJ27.80%1 189
VINCI12.18%61 186
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.75%30 463
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%29 894
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.96%21 449
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%18 602