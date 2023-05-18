CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : CAVERTON- 2023 Q1 COSG PRESS RELEASE

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

Unaudited Financial Results for the Period Ended 31 March 2023

CAVERTON MAKES A PROFIT-BEFORE-TAX OF N566 MILLION

FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY TO MARCH 2023

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 18 MAY 2023 - Caverton Oﬀshore Support Group Plc, (Bloomberg: Caverton NL), the leading provider of marine, avia#on and logis#cs services to local and interna#onal oil and gas companies in Nigeria, today announces its unaudited results for the period ended 31st March 2023. The results show a Proﬁt-Before- Tax of N566 Million.

Commen#ng on the results, Caverton's Chief Execu#ve Oﬃcer, Mr. Bode Makanjuola, said ''the period's ﬁnancial posi#on is a manifesta#on of the various eﬀorts put in by management to mi#gate the eﬀects of the nega#ve results posted in 2022 due to nega#ve occurrences that bedevilled the company in the immediate past year. To ensure that Shareholders' values are not eroded, necessary steps have been taken to turn the fortune of the company around and strengthen shareholders' conﬁdence in the aﬀairs of the company.

Furthermore, the company's Chief Execu#ve oﬃcer stated that the Group has refocused its eﬀorts on diversifying its business interest within the avia#on and marine sectors while exploring other more proﬁtable areas for investments and business development. While reconsolida#ng on our avia#on oil contracts and industry market share, eﬀorts are underway to boost revenue and reduce our opera#ng and ﬁnance costs".

According to the CEO, "The Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and the Caverton Avia#on Training Centre (CATC), both in Lagos, have oﬃcially commenced business with prospects to improve the earning capacity of the Group. We have already commenced third party maintenance of helicopter aircra> in Nigeria and given our Free Trade Zone status we are also a@rac#ve to operators and aircra> owners in neighbouring West African countries who have also had to endure the arduous task of sending aircra> and engines to Europe for heavy maintenance and overhauling. We are conﬁdent that the level of patronage we have witnessed over the 1st quarter of the year will herald improved revenues for 2023. Furthermore, coming oﬀ the successful recep#on of our AW139 ﬂight training simulator, a second Simulator for the smaller AW 109 helicopter is due to arrive in the second quarter of 2023". This according to him will further boost the revenue genera#ng poten#al of our Training Centre.

On the marine front, Caverton Marine Limited has been at the forefront of promo#ng and suppor#ng improved water transporta#on. As a result of the growing interest in waterways transporta#on, the quality and safety of water ferries has been a major talking point amongst both regulators, passengers and operators. Caverton recently invested in a boatyard where the company is currently building GRP passenger ferries and security boats to promote and encourage safe water transporta#on. These marine vessels are being built to the highest safety and quality standards under interna#onal marine vessel classiﬁca#on agency guidelines. Marine vessels are classiﬁed according to the soundness of their structure and design and classiﬁca#on agency guidelines are there to ensure the vessels meet an acceptable standard of stability, safety and environmental impact acceptability.

We are hopeful that in the face of our ever-increasing popula#on, demand for marine transporta#on as an alterna#ve to our congested roads will con#nue to grow and thereby a@ract more businesses for our Marine sector. There is therefore a need for high-quality vessels that can meet the demands of both local and interna#onal markets. the CEO stated that "Our boatyard and je@y will provide a hub for the construc#on and maintenance of marine vessels, crea#ng jobs and contribu#ng to the development of the Nigerian mari#me industry. Our team has signiﬁcant experience in boat building and we are conﬁdent that we can deliver top-