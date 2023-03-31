Advanced search
    CAVERTON   NGCAVERTON07

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

(CAVERTON)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
1.070 NGN    0.00%
06:51aCaverton Offshore Support : Caverton ngx notice of delayed filing of 2022 afs
PU
04:04aCaverton Offshore Support : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/30Caverton Offshore Support : Notice of delayed filing of 2022 afs
PU
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : CAVERTON NGX NOTICE OF DELAYED FILING OF 2022 AFS

03/31/2023 | 06:51am EDT
RC NO: 750603

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Tel:

+234(1) 2705757

Tel:

+234(1) 2705656

Mail:

info@caverton-offshore.com

Website: www.caverton-offshore.com

Lagos, March 30, 2023

RE: DELAY IN FILING OF THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

We refer to the notice of proposed Board Meeting of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (the Company) scheduled to hold 31st March 2023. To consider and approve the 2022 AFS of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc or the year ended 31 December 2022.

Please note that the meeting will no longer hold as scheduled as the 2022 AFS will not be ready for consideration at the meeting. The implication the above is that the Company will be unable to publish its 2022 AFS with the regulatory timeline of 31 March 2023.

A new date for the consideration of the accounts will be announced in due course and the accounts will be release as soon as it is approved by the Board.

The closed period declared by the Company from 1 January 2023 will continue until the account is released to the public.

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc regrets any inconveniences this delay might cause its stakeholders.

Amaka Obiora

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare

Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun

Disclaimer

Caverton Offshore Support Group Pplc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 10:49:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
