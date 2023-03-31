CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : CAVERTON NGX NOTICE OF DELAYED FILING OF 2022 AFS

RC NO: 750603

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Tel: +234(1) 2705757 Tel: +234(1) 2705656 Mail: info@caverton-offshore.com

Website: www.caverton-offshore.com

Lagos, March 30, 2023

RE: DELAY IN FILING OF THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

We refer to the notice of proposed Board Meeting of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (the Company) scheduled to hold 31st March 2023. To consider and approve the 2022 AFS of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc or the year ended 31 December 2022.

Please note that the meeting will no longer hold as scheduled as the 2022 AFS will not be ready for consideration at the meeting. The implication the above is that the Company will be unable to publish its 2022 AFS with the regulatory timeline of 31 March 2023.

A new date for the consideration of the accounts will be announced in due course and the accounts will be release as soon as it is approved by the Board.

The closed period declared by the Company from 1 January 2023 will continue until the account is released to the public.

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc regrets any inconveniences this delay might cause its stakeholders.

Amaka Obiora

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare

Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun