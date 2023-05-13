CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : CAVERTON NOTICE OF DELAYED FILING OF Q1 2023 UFS

RC NO: 750603

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

1 Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Tel: +234(1) 2705757 Tel: +234(1) 2705656 Mail: info@caverton-offshore.com

Website: www.caverton-offshore.com

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

LATE SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 12 MAY 2022- Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (the Company), wishes to announce that its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been filed.

In view of the above, the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 March, 2023 (2023 Q1 UFS) which was due for submission on the April 30, 2023 is currently undergoing final review and shall be filed on or before Friday May 19, 2023.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.caverton-offshore.com

Amaka Obiora

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare

Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun