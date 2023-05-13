CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : CAVERTON NOTICE OF DELAYED FILING OF Q1 2023 UFS

RC NO: 750603
LATE SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
LAGOS, NIGERIA - 12 MAY 2022- Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (the Company), wishes to announce that its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been filed.
In view of the above, the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 March, 2023 (2023 Q1 UFS) which was due for submission on the April 30, 2023 is currently undergoing final review and shall be filed on or before Friday May 19, 2023.
Amaka Obiora
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS: Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), HRM Dr.Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru. Mr. Bashiru Bakare
Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Akinsola Falola, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun
