RC:750603

1,Prince Kayode Akingbade Close Off Muri Okunola Street

Victoria Island Annex, Lagos Tel: +234( 1)-2705757 +234 (1)-2705656 +234(0) -8099000092 Fax +234(1)-4618745

www.caverton-offshore.com

Lagos, 7, June 2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG) approved at its Board meeting held today, June 7, 2024, the appointment of Mr. Adedeji Adeola as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of COSG effective today.

Mr. Adeola holds a B.Sc. degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos. He also holds an M.Sc. degree in Finance (with specialisation in Economic Policy) from the University of London. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, an Associate of Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, United Kingdom and a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, California (USA).

He brings on board a very robust and varied experience spanning over two decades and straddling several sectors/industries including manufacturing, telecommunications, Oil and gas, financial services/investment/asset management.

Prior to joining COSG, he has worked at a couple of blue-chip companies and multinationals such as Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) and MTN Nigeria Communications.

For: Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc

AMAKA OBIORA

COMPANY SECRETARY

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (CEO), Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun,Mr. Akinsola Falola,HRM Dr. Edmund Daukoru,Mr. Bashiru Bakare, Mallam Bello Gwandu, Chief Raymond Ihyembe.