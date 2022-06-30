Log in
    CAVERTON   NGCAVERTON07

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

(CAVERTON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
1.020 NGN   +2.00%
Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : Audited financial results for the quarter 4ed 31 december 2021
PU
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : NEW APPOINTMENTS IN CAVERTON OFFSHOURE SUPPORT GROUP

06/30/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

1, Prince Kayode Akingbade Close

Victoria Island Annex, Lagos, Nigeria

Tel: +234 (1) 227 5656

+234 (1) 227 5757

+234 (1) 227 5858 Fax: +234 (1) 4618745

mail: info@caverton-offshore.com

www.caverton-offshore.com

CAVERTON ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS IN THE GROUP

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 30 JUNE 2022 - Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc is pleased to announce that in line with our goal to reposition our subsidiary companies (Caverton Marine and Caverton Helicopters) to address the changes and challenges within the aviation, marine logistics and fossil energy sectors, the Group Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Captain Ibrahim Chafe Bello as Managing Director/Accountable Manager of Caverton Helicopters Limited, effective July 1, 2022.

Captain Ibrahim Bello has over 34 years of continuous aviation experience in various sectors. He started his aviation career with the Nigerian Air Force in 1987. He served with the Presidential Air Fleet, Abuja as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer, rising to become the Chief Engineer of the Hawker and Gulfstream Fleets respectively. He retired from the Nigerian Air Force in 2004 meritoriously with the rank of Squadron Leader. On retirement from the air force, he proceeded to Delta Connection Academy, Florida, USA where he obtained his Fixed Wing CPL Multi / IR in 2004.

Captain Ibrahim Bello joined Caverton Helicopters in September 2011 as an EC155 and AW139 pilot, and also serving as a Line Training Captain on both types. In June 2012, he was appointed the Base Managing Pilot, overseeing Port Harcourt Shell operations until his appointment as the Shell Contract Manager in August 2014. In September 2015, he was appointed the Director of Operations, a position which he held until his new appointment.

Captain Bello holds the NCAA Aircraft Maintenance License with various ratings and the ATPL Multi Engine license from the FAA and NCAA. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree from the Nigeria Defence Academy and is also an IATA certified Dangerous Goods Instructor. He has earned various medals and awards from both his military and civilian careers.

The Board also approved the appointment of Mr. Rotimi Makanjuola as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mrs Lolade Abiola as Executive Director of Training for Caverton Helicopters. As COO, Mr Makanjuola will oversee planning and implementation of business strategies for growth across the Group (marine and aviation). Until his appointment, Mr Makanjuola was the Managing Director/Accountable Manager of Caverton Helicopters. He holds a Bsc in Economics from the University of Bradford, UK and a master's degree in Auditing and Management from City Business School London, UK.

The new Executive Director of Training, Mrs. Lolade Abiola holds a Bsc in Computer Science from Kings College London, UK and an Msc in Air Transport Management from Cranfield University's School of Aeronautical Engineering. Until her appointment, Mrs Abiola was the Chief Operating Officer for the Group and also served as the Executive Director Strategy and Safety Innovation for Caverton Helicopters. She also had a stint in the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the Technical Advisor to the Vice President on Solar and Rural Access. She is fluent in Spanish and Arabic.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.caverton-offshore.com

Olabode MAKANJUOLA

Chief Executive Officer

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc. RC. No.750603

Directors:

Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola (Chairman), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun, Mr. Akinsola Flola, Mr. HRM Edmund Daukoru, Mr. Bashiru Ayoola Bakare, Mallam Bello Gwandu, Chief Raymond Ihyembe

Disclaimer

Caverton Offshore Support Group Pplc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
